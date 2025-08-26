Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of signing incredible Como playmaker Nico Paz appear not to be dead in the water just yet, following a fresh update on Tuesday.

Spurs remain determined to sign both a new winger and No.10 in the final week of the window and continue to chase Manchester City star Savinho to fill the massive void left by Son Heung-min’s exit to LAFC.

In terms of the playmaking role, Tottenham have fixed their gaze on Como star Paz after Arsenal hijacked their ‘agreed’ deal for Eberechi Eze.

Tottenham’s interest in Paz was confirmed last week, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that an offer of €70million (add-ons included) was lodged for the exciting attacker.

Unfortunately for Spurs, the playmaker opted to stay with Como for the 2025/26 campaign, with Romano also confirming that a return to Real Madrid, where Paz spent a number of years as a youngster, was also the likeliest outcome in the summer of 2026.

And now, Como owner Mirwan Suwarso has spoken to Corriere della Sera about the reported Totteham approach, with the Indonesian explaining that no offer has been rejected.

“It’s not true that we rejected the offer. No one formalises an offer knowing that then we should send them to Real Madrid, who have the right to match.”

Further, Suwarso stated that Paz has dreams of playing for Real Madrid again in the future.

“There was a moment when we feared Nico might return to Madrid: he grew up in Real Madrid’s youth academy and dreams of playing at the Bernabeu one day. Luckily, he stayed.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

New Tottenham bid for Paz being formulated

Despite Suwarso’s comments, Tottenham remain interested in trying to test Como’s resolve, especially knowing that Real are not currently in the market for any more attacking signings in the final week of the summer window.

To that end, Quotidiano Sportivo claims that north London transfer chiefs are preparing a new bid for the player and are prepared to offer €80m (£69m / $93m) to try and get a deal over the line.

Paz scored six goals and added nine assists in 35 appearances in all competitions for Como last season, playing the majority of his games in an attacking midfield role.

Given his ability, he would arguably slot straight into Frank’s side to add creativity, given the current absence of both James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski – despite Tottenham’s promising start to the new season, with two wins from two Premier League outings.

Como are, however, expected to play hardball over any deal. They continue to been in discussions with Real over reducing Los Blancos’ control over Paz, as they do not want to hand the Spanish side 50% of what they earn from the attacking midfielder’s future sale.

This could well be one to watch in the remaining week of the window.

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Huge double deal accelerates / Centre-back chase update

🔵 Tottenham closing on blockbuster £127m double deal after getting playmaker green light

🔵 Tottenham leave Arsenal reeling in chase for ‘warrior’ centre-back after door opens for elite signing

🔵 Tottenham line up stunning raid on West Ham that could spark ‘mutiny’

IN DEPTH – Nico Paz 2024/25 stats