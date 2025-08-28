Real Madrid make ‘promise’ to Nico Paz as Tottenham plan record-breaking bid

Real Madrid have made it clear to Nico Paz their plans for the Como playmaker next summer, according to a report in Spain, as Tottenham Hotspur aim to break their transfer record and convince the youngster to join Thomas Frank’s side now.

With Son Heung-min leaving for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison on the sidelines for most of this season after suffering a knee injury in pre-season, Tottenham are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, with Como star Paz a key target for Spurs manager Thomas Frank and chairman Daniel Levy.

There have been reports that Tottenham have already had a bid turned down for Como, although they have since been refuted by the Italian club’s president Mirwan Suwarso.

Tottenham are ready to offer €80m (£69m / $93m) for Paz, according to Quotidiano Sportivo, and make the former Madrid youngster their most expensive signing in history, with Dominic Solanke currently holding that record at £65m (€75m, $87.4m).

However, that still might not get the deal done for Tottenham, with AS reporting that Madrid have lofty plans for Paz and plan to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

The 20-year-old came through the Madrid youth system and made a handful of appearances for the first team before joining Como in the summer of 2024.

Madrid have three buy-back clauses – one for this summer, one for 2026 and one for 2027.

Los Blancos also have 50% of the rights to Paz and can match any bid from another club.

AS has reported that Madrid have ‘told’ Paz that they are ‘counting on him for 2026’ and plan to bring him back for €9m (£7.7m, $10.5m).

This ‘promise’ from Madrid to Paz has convinced him to stay at Como and do well for the Serie A club so that he can be part of the Argentina squad for the 2026 World Cup finals.

What Nico Paz has said about his future

Paz was one of the best young players in Serie A last season and starred for Como.

The Argentina international playmaker made 30 starts and five substitute appearances for Cesc Fabregas’s side, scoring six goals and giving eight assists.

Paz has also made a strong start to the 2025/26 campaign, scoring one goal and providing an assist as Como beat Lazio 2-0 in their opening Serie A game of the season at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia last weekend.

After the match, Como president Suwarso raved about Paz and Corriere della Sera: “I’m not in a position to say he could win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

“The transfer rumors about Tottenham? It’s not true that we rejected the offer.

“No one formalizes offers knowing that we’d then have to send them to Real Madrid, who have the right to match them.

“There was a moment when we feared Nico might return to Madrid.

“He grew up in Real Madrid’s youth academy and dreams of playing at the Bernabeu one day. Luckily, he stayed.”

Paz himself has made it clear that he wants to stay at Como.

The playmaker told Provincia di Como: “The transfer market? I didn’t listen to anything.

“I stayed focused on preparing for the season. Let’s hope everything goes well and that we can reach the highest possible level.”

