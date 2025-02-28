Tottenham plan ‘substantial’ bid for midfield sensation who ‘understands the game perfectly’

Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be scouting Nico Paz, with the Spanish media also revealing that the north London club are planning to make a bid, as Spurs’ interest in a Southampton central defender comes to light.

Paz has been a revelation in Serie A this season after joining Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has established himself as one of the first names on Cesc Fabregas’s teamsheet and has scored six goals and given five assists in 24 matches in all competitions.

The youngster has already made his senior international debut for Argentina and has impressed the legendary Lionel Messi, who noted in Goal in October 2024 that Paz has “a lot of quality” and “understands the game perfectly”.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Inter Milan have been closely following Paz, and now Tottenham have joined the race for the former Madrid prospect.

According to TBR, Tottenham were aware of Paz when he was at Real Madrid Castilla and have been scouting him at Como this season.

The north London club’s scouts have been impressed with the Argentine attacking midfielder.

Fichajes in Spain, too, has reported Tottenham’s interest in Paz and has gone on to claim that they plan to “make a substantial offer” to bring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer transfer window.

It seems that having earlier let Paz slip through their fingers when he was coming through at Madrid, Tottenham are now ready to rectify that mistake this summer with an offer to Como.

The report in Fichajes has noted that Madrid have a buy-back clause in Paz’s contract, adding that the playmaker himself “dreams” of returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

This is substantially by TBR, which has reported that Paz is “keen” to go back to Madrid but given that the defending Spanish and European champions have a lot of midfielders on their books, it is going to be hard for the Argentine to get into Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Tottenham Hotspur eye Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Another young player that Tottenham are interested in signing this summer is Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

With Southampton doomed for relegation to the Championship, it is likely that Harwood-Bellis will leave.

According to TBR, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United are also interested in the 23-year-old England international centre-back.

The youngster is ready to leave Southampton, who have picked up just nine points from 27 Premier League matches this season.

Latest Tottenham news: Son Heung-min future, Yves Bissouma exit

Son Heung-min has been on the books of Tottenham since 2015 and is regarded as a legend of the club by the fans.

The 32-year-old is one of the best and most important players for the north London outfit.

There has been speculation that clubs in the Saudi Pro League are interested in signing the South Korea international forward in the summer transfer window.

However, the Times have claimed that Tottenham do not plan to sell Son this summer.

The Premier League club hope that the forward will sign a new deal and retire at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

One player who could leave Tottenham this summer is Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma is in his final 18 months at the north London club, and there are no indications that Spurs are planning to hand him a new deal.

With Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou growing frustrated with his fitness issues and inconsistent performances, the club could sell the midfielder at the end of the season.

Tottenham, though, have no plans whatsoever to offload Rodrigo Bentancur anytime soon.

It has been reported that Spurs are hoping to agree on a new deal with Bentancur and extend his stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

