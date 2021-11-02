Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella will renew his contract instead of following Antonio Conte’s suit with a transfer to Tottenham, according to a report.

Barella moved to the Serie A side from Cagliari, initially on loan, under Conte’s stewardship. However, following an impressive debut season, the manager secured his fellow Italian to a long-term contract there.

As such, he went on to play a vital role in helping Inter win Serie A last term. In fact, he played in 36 out of 38 games in both attacking, defensive and central midfield roles.

As a result, talk of a potential move for Barella, who also starred at Euro 2020, has emerged alongside Conte’s trending movements.

Manchester United reportedly sounded out the manager amid the intense pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week. Reports claimed that Conte would look to bring in Barella if he did move to Old Trafford.

However, United decided to stick with Solskjaer and Conte has subsequently joined Tottenham.

According to FCInterNews, though, Barella will not follow his former manager to north London.

The midfielder’s first thought since winning Serie A was to renew his contract in the hope of more success.

Antonio Conte already lining up Spurs' first January signing Antonio Conte is reportedly already lining up Spurs' first January signing in the form of Inter Milan centre-half Stefan de Vrij, with more news on Spurs' transfer budget, Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Chiesa.

However, he could have been tempted by a move to Man Utd.

Still, that transfer would have been dependent on Conte also moving to Old Trafford. Barella does not fancy a move to Spurs and even his ex-boss moving there now will not change his mind.

Instead, he wants to renew with Inter and continue his development in the team.

The 24-year-old has not only made himself a crucial player for his club, but he now also has 33 caps for Italy.

Conte excited by Tottenham job

Spurs announced Conte as their new manager on Tuesday afternoon.

He told the club’s official website: “I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

“I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.”

While Barella will not reportedly be moving to Spurs, Conte supposedly has his eye on Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij.