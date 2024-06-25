No 1 Tottenham striker target available for amazing fee as FIVE other attackers snubbed

There has been an update on the potential new No 9 at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been given the opportunity to sign prime striker target Jonathan David for a cut-price fee, with a journalist providing a comprehensive update on the club’s forward plans.

Tottenham sold club icon Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer in a £100million deal but have never truly replaced the England captain. Richarlison’s form remains unconvincing, while Son Heung-min is not as deadly at centre-forward as he is on the left flank.

Tottenham do also have Timo Werner and Alejo Veliz in their squad, both of whom are capable of operating at No 9. But Werner is not the most effective in front of goal, while Veliz is only 20 years old and is still developing.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou knows that if his side are to challenge the elite clubs in England and beyond, they must have a lethal goalscorer leading the forward line.

Spurs have been linked with a host of strikers in recent months, including David, Santiago Gimenez, Ivan Toney and Lois Openda, plus several others.

Spurs reporter Alasdair Gold has now provided his information on the club’s hunt to bring in a new attacker.

It is revealed that despite links with strikers such as Brentford’s Toney, Feyenoord ace Gimenez and Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, Spurs are not planning concrete moves for any of those players.

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa has also been tipped to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Spurs chiefs will not bid for him, either.

Tottenham transfers: New Jonathan David price emerges

Spurs have scouted RB Leipzig’s Openda and have been impressed by what they have seen. But the fact Openda’s €80million (£68m) release clause does not become active until 2025 means he will be too expensive for Spurs this summer.

Instead, Spurs’ new main objective to fill the Kane void is Lille’s David. Manchester United have been credited with interest in the Canadian, but Spurs reportedly made the first approach for him on Monday.

David’s value was previously as high as €60m (£51m), but this has dropped as a result of him refusing to pen a new contract with Lille.

It had been thought that David would cost Spurs €40m (£34m) this summer, but in a huge boost for Postecoglou, Gold states that the 24-year-old will actually be on the move for just £25m.

Lille will be angry with the fact that they did not manage to tie David down to a new contract, as they now look set to take a financial hit after paying Gent £25.5m for him back in August 2020.

Should Spurs miss out on David, then other options include Juve’s Dusan Vlahovic and Bournemouth talisman Dominic Solanke.

Although, Vlahovic and Solanke will cost far more than David, so it is understandable why Spurs are eager to sign the latter as a priority.

