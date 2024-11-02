A Lecce coach is not surprised by the transfer interest in Patrick Dorgu, following links with Tottenham and other European sides.

Tottenham have been tracking the left-back for months now, but they were put off by the Serie A team’s reported £29.5m (€35m, $39m) valuation of the 20-year-old.

Following reported interest from Manchester United, Napoli, Spurs, and Chelsea, along with the north London team’s failed attempt to lure him to the Premier League, Dorgu signed a long-term deal with Lecce last month.

The Denmark international’s contract now runs until the summer of 2029, but that is unlikely to stop the player from leaving; rather, it will just bump up his valuation.

Now, Dan Thomassen, the assistant coach of Lecce manager Luca Gotti, has admitted it is no surprise top teams are tracking the 6ft 2in player.

He told TipsBladet: “Those of us who deal with him every day quickly find out how great the potential is. People on the outside only watch the games, of course, but I am in no way surprised by what he is up to and the interest in him.

“I could already see that from the first week I arrived. It does not surprise me at all that there is such great interest in him. He is exploring his potential.”

A rising star of the game

Thomassen added that Dorgu, who is also very adept at playing as a left wing-back, is improving his consistency as well.

He added: “I don’t think the club has had any doubts about the potential. Over the past six months it has been an upward curve for Patrick and I also think the club can see that potential has turned into continuous performances on the pitch.

“This has meant that he has joined the A national team. I see it as a natural development that he has extended towards us.”

But if Dorgu did head to Ange Postecoglou’s side, he would not walk straight into his first-team. Destiny Udogie, who has a similar playing profile to Dorgu, has proven to be an excellent 2022 signing from Udinese, although his form has not been as impressive this term as it was last season.

If Spurs recruited him, that would likely spell the end of Wales defender Ben Davies’ time at the club – with the 31-year-old out of contract next summer.

Many teams are likely to follow Dorgu’s progress over the coming season and if he continues on his current trajectory, Lecce may be able to command a huge fee for this rising star.

Juventus consider re-signing Spurs man

Juventus are reportedly considering re-signing Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window.

The Romania international swapped Genoa for Spurs in January 2024 but he has found his game time limited.

Now, reports suggest Juve are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, but Paris Saint-Germain centre-back and Slovakia international Milan Skriniar is their first choice pick.

Elsewhere, Postecoglou is reportedly unlikely to take up the option to turn Timo Werner’s loan move from RB Leizpig into a permanent deal in 2025.

The winger, 28, is, arguably, a squad player at best for Spurs and even though his buy option is around £8.5m (€10m, $11m)), this experiment may end next year.

Finally, Tottenham are said to be leading the race to sign 17-year-old Irish sensation Mason Melia, after impressing for St Patrick’s Athletic.

