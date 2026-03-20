Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly switched their focus to the Bundesliga as they line up a replacement for Inter Milan target Guglielmo Vicario, who appears increasingly likely to head back to his homeland this summer.

The goalkeeping position has once again come under plenty of scrutiny at Spurs this season, with Vicario having another indifferent campaign, while his back-up, Antontin Kinsky, lasted just 17 minutes of the debacle at Atletico Madrid after producing two horrendous howlers.

The Czech stopper could get the chance to redeem himself over the coming weeks, however, with Vicario ruled out for at least a month as he will undergo hernia surgery next week, although he is expected to start the crucial clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

A fresh report from the Daily Mail claims that Vicario’s transfer to Serie A leaders Inter is now all but assured, with the San Siro outfit looking to replace veteran Yan Sommer.

The report adds that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio was in London for meetings this week and is ‘understood to have met with Vicario’s agent Valerio Giufridda’, with the Italian side ‘confident a deal can be done for a fee in the region of £17million.’

Vicario’s proposed exit will leave Tottenham looking at bringing in a new No.1, although the quality of that new stopper will largely depend on what division they are in next season.

Our sources have consistently stated how Manchester City’s James Trafford is very much on their radar, with the England stopper looking for regular first-team football after being ousted by Gianluigi Donnarumma last in the summer transfer window.

Other names that Spurs are are looking at include Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, Sunderland stopper Robin Roefs and highly-rated Lens star Robin Risser.

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Tottenham join race for Bundesliga standout

However, a new name has now emerged in the shape of Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

The 23-year-old has become one of the hottest goalkeeping commodities in the Bundesliga, thanks to his penalty-saving expertise and incredible reflexes.

Atubolu has Freiburg’s No.1 since the 2023/24 and has kept 36 clean sheets in his 111 appearances to date. Indeed, the young stopper’s performances this term have put him in the conversation for a 2026 World Cup spot.

German publication Bild, however, claims that Atubolu, whose all-around qualities have been likened to that of Germany legend Manuel Neuer, is looking to leave Freiburg at the end of the season.

The report adds that the 6ft 3in stopper is targeting a move to the Premier League as he seeks the next step in his career and that Tottenham are ready to battle the likes of West Ham, Napoli, AC Milan and Inter for his signature, despite the latter’s interest in Vicario.

Atubolu is widely regarded as a keeper who has the potential to become one of the world’s best in his position, while his skill-set would represent an upgrade on Vicario.

Indeed, the former Germany Under-21 international is comfortable in possession and has strong distribution skills, two attributes that Vicario does not possess.

There is no mention in the report of how much Atubolu could cost, although Transfermarkt currently values the player at €20million (£17m / $23m).

Much will now depend on whether or not Tottenham can avoid dropping into the second tier of English football for the first time since the 1970s.

If they manage to ward off relegation then a smaller rebuild can take place and a stronger Vicario replacement option can be signed, while relegation would will almost certainly see a huge turnaround of talent.

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More Tottenham news: Romero exit update; City signing resurrected

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has dropped a massive “we’ll see later” hint over his future at the club, as the centre-back continues to be linked with a summer exit.

Elsewhere, a respected journalist has confirmed that a Real Madrid raid on Liverpool is a real possibility, while a likely decision that’s reportedly set to be made by the LaLiga giants will sting Tottenham Hotspur.

Finally, Manchester City are warming to the idea of selling a player Tottenham have bid for before and if avoiding relegation, a massive new offer should be accepted, according to reports.