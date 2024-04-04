Tottenham told they’re ‘not a big club’ and shouldn’t ‘act like they’ve won silverware’ by Chelsea legend

Joe Cole has riled up Tottenham fans by saying that Spurs are ‘not a big club’ following their 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Tuesday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side missed the chance to go level on points with fourth-placed Aston Villa and boost their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Tottenham failed to qualify for Europe last season and despite coming close on multiple occasions, they haven’t won a major trophy since 2008.

Cole, who played for West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool, was in wind-up mode while on punditry duty following the game against West Ham and didn’t hold back when talking to former Tottenham player Glen Hoddle.

“West Ham always do so well against Tottenham Hotspur. They raise their game. Joe, you’ve been in that dressing room. I don’t know what it is. Over the years, when I played, in your era, and now, I think it’s the fanbase,” Hoddle said.

“I think West Ham may have also felt like also-rans when Tottenham, even though they haven’t won much silverware. [Spurs] They act and behave like a team that does. Sorry about this Glenn, by the way,” Cole replied.

“West Ham probably think, ‘Why do you consider yourself a big club?’ So you have that sort of David and Goliath, and you think to yourself ‘Let’s go and stuff them’.

“Because they’re not a big club, they’re not a Manchester United or a Liverpool. They’re a big club [Tottenham], but they’re not of that stature.”

Tottenham may not have the trophy cabinet of Man Utd or Liverpool but no-one can deny that they are a real force under Postecoglou.

They’ve become one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League having scored an impressive 62 goals this season – despite losing their record scorer Harry Kane last summer.

If Spurs continue on their current trajectory you’d think that their next trophy should only be just around the corner.

With exciting young players such as Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson among their ranks, the future certainly looks bright.

Saying that, we have said all that before, especially in the Mauricio Pochettino era, so it will be interesting to see if they can keep up their momentum under Postecoglou.

