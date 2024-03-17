‘Not good enough’ Tottenham star facing axe after brutal put down from fuming pundit

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara hammered his old side and picked out one player for particular criticism after the woeful 3-0 loss at Fulham on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side passed up the opportunity to move into the top four in the Premier League after producing one of the worst performances of the season at Craven Cottage, having won 4-0 at Aston Villa in their previous outing.

One of the players who has been performing really well of late has been summer signing Brennan Johnson.

The Wales international has started to look like the player that prompted Tottenham to spend big money on his services when he joined from Nottingham Forest.

However, after being handed another start against Fulham after notching three goals and two assists in his last six outings, Johnson – along with a number of his teammates – did not turn up in a one-sided Fulham win.

And O’Hara was clearly not impressed by what he saw from Johnson, along with many more Spurs players in what was a rude awakening in west London.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “We’ve got to be better. We can’t go batter Aston Villa like we’ve done, put in a performance, best performance of the season, and then, be like, right that’s it, we’re going to go for the top-four.

“That’s a massive game against Fulham. I know we’re talking about the coefficient points, we might get fifth, and you might only have to finish fifth to get into the Champions League. But it’s not guaranteed.

“Six points behind, Manchester United, they’re still in the hunt, they’re still in the race. So you have to get these results, you have to go there and make it tough. And we were miles off it.

“Some players just not good enough, Brennan Johnson, not good enough today, just giving away too many chances.”

Postecoglou feels team let themselves down

Ange Postecoglou was also unimpressed with his side’s display, adding: “We weren’t great, especially in the second half. The first half was even enough. We conceded a disappointing goal.

“In the second half, we didn’t get to grips with the game. The intensity dropped.

“Our final third play wasn’t great, but it’s more the overall play that was disappointing. There are things we have done all year which we have prided ourselves on: our intensity and tempo. That wasn’t there in the second half.”

On missing injured centre-back Micky van de Ven, he added: “That’s not the reason we didn’t perform today. Micky van de Ven is not the reason we didn’t perform today.”

As for whther he feels the result was one step forward or one step backward, Postecoglou quipped: “It’s more like four steps forward, one step back. If we go one step forward and one back, we would be more like in 18th position.”

Tottenham are back in action on March 30 when they host Luton Town in the Premier League.