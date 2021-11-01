‘This is not normal’; Carragher weighs in on ‘inevitable’ Tottenham decision

Jamie Carragher admits he was not surprised to learn that Nuno Espirito Santo had been sacked by Tottenham but thought he would have been given more time to prove himself.

Daniel Levy pulled the trigger on Monday following Sunday’s rumours that the board were meeting to decide Nuno’s future. The Portuguese tactician was given just four months at the helm after replacing Jose Mourinho as Spurs permanent manager. The former Wolves chief was handed the reins on June 30 and began with three straight Premier League wins.

However, there was a sense that all was not well at the club following the damaging Harry Kane saga. A run of five league defeats from seven outings heaped the pressure on Nuno.

And it appeared as though the writing was on the wall after Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Manchester United. The 47-year-old was relieved of his duties on Monday and former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte seems favourite to take the post.

The media has reacted to Nuno’s departure, with many ex-players having their say. Carragher spoke on Sky Sports (via football.london) and confessed that, although an inevitable outcome, he has sympathy for the former Porto manager.

“That is not normal and it does not seem right that a manager would lose their job so early into the season. Ten games is nothing at all,” he said. “But it is something that we all saw coming. I don’t think anybody, at the time when Nuno got the Tottenham job, thought it was the perfect fit.”

Carragher expected Nuno sacking

Nuno was always up against it in north London after it emerged he was not the club’s first choice. In fact, there were reports in the summer that he may have been fourth choice to take the job.

That is hardly a ringing endorsement and he needed a solid start to win over the fans. That happened during the first couple of weeks but subsequent results and performances meant an early exit was always on the cards.

Carragher saw it coming but expected the former goalkeeper to be given more time.

“I did not envisage him to be there next season,” he added. “I did not think it would happen so quickly but there has been some really bad results along with poor performances and it something you expected sooner rather than later.”

