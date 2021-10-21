Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo insisted that he saw good signs from his team despite their Europa Conference League defeat to Vitesse Arnhem.

Spurs lost 1-0 in the Netherlands, which left them third in Group G with three games to go. The visitors fielded a strong starting 11 – albeit the players battling for first-team minutes – but lacked experience from the bench.

Nevertheless, Vitesse dominated from the start and eventually found their winner after 78 minutes.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Nuno insisted that his side came up against tough opposition.

However, he did admit that decision-making and attacking potency were areas for his players to work on.

The Portuguese said: “A tough match against a good team. We competed well, there are some moments we have to analyse.

“Bit it was like we expected, a tough one, we have to learn and keep improving.

“Especially in attack, we could do more, we should finish the actions. We had good situations to do better and then the goal.

“It came from a foul that we can discuss, but that moment at the edge of the box there really should be more cover. But like I said, the [Europa] Conference League is like this, always tough matches.

“We still have two games at home against Vitesse and Rennes and I truly believe that we can solve the situation in the group.”

Asked if his players took too many touches and lacked patience, Nuno added: “Yeah, better decisions that we should take, things that we have to improve.

“We have to improve players that are coming in and we need to get them back in the right moments so we can take advantage of it.”

Nuno backs Tottenham to improve

Asked what the tone of the post-match chats with his players would be, Nuno said: “That stays between us. I want to thank the Spurs fans that came here in good numbers to support us, we really appreciate it.

“What we say between us, stays between us.”

He added on the result: “This is what we want, we want to have players that work hard and deserve minutes. The Conference League is a good chance so we can build up all the squad and the fitness of the players.

“We are going to need it, it is a tough schedule.”

Tottenham return to action on Sunday to face West Ham in a London derby in the Premier League.

