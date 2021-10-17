Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo hailed his side’s response to going from behind against Newcastle as a major step forward.

Spurs came from 1-0 down to win 3-1 on Sunday and spoil the Magpies’ party at St James’ Park. Indeed, Newcastle’s new era under their mega-rich owners got off to a sour start with defeat.

Still, Callum Wilson’s goal after two minutes was the just desserts for the pre-match atmosphere.

But after Tanguy Ndombele equalised, Harry Kane made it 2-1 and Son Heung-min extended the lead just before the break. A medical emergency involving a supporter, who is now stable in hospital, suspended the first half for a period.

Spurs’ win is their second in a row following a patchy run of form. What’s more, they have both been earned after conceding a key goal, something Nuno felt proud of in his post-match interview.

“It’s a long process, but I think today we made another step by reacting to the goal that we conceded,” the manager told Sky Sports.

“We’ve been able to play good, to improve from our previous international break which was disruption.

“The players need to play together so I believe the more time we spend on the training ground, creating partnerships, improvement will come.”

Indeed, Spurs have faced major setbacks with this season’s international breaks. This time, they got a reprieve when it emerged that two positive coronavirus tests were false positives.

“It was bad, but we handled it really well and the players were really professional and the way we react. They did a good job, an amazing job today.”

Nuno admitted that his side “didn’t start well”, but he added: “The moment we started moving it around, we created a lot of problems for Newcastle and found the gaps in the small pockets. They played well and I’m really proud of them.”

Nuno hails Kane, Dier, Reguilon

Kane‘s lob over Karl Darlow was his first Premier League goal of the season.

Nuno said: “For all of us, fans, team-mates and the club, it’s important that Harry scores.

“But Harry goes beyond what he does on the pitch and the way he handles himself, we are really happy he got the goal he deserves.”

As for the supporter who is now stable in hospital, the work of Eric Dier and Sergio Reguilon was crucial. In fact, they earned joint Man of the Match awards for helping draw attention to the situation.

“It was instinct and we needed Eric Dier and Regi, we didn’t know what was happening on the other side,” Nuno said.

“But they reacted and credit to them and credit to the referee, he made the right decision to stop the game. There’s nothing more important than human life and we know he’s stable, that’s so good.”

Tottenham return to action in the Europa Conference League against Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday.

