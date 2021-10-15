Nuno gives update on five Tottenham players ahead of Newcastle trip

Nuno Espirito Santo has given an update on the chances of five Tottenham stars being involved in Sunday’s clash with Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Spurs head to Tyneside after returning to winning ways last time out against Aston Villa in the Premier League. However, there have been doubts over whether a quartet of South American stars will be available the game against a Newcastle side buoyant after their recent big-money takeover.

Argentina duo Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, Brazilian Emerson Royal and Colombian Davinson Sanchez have all been away on World Cup qualifying duty.

And speaking at his press conference ahead of the game, Nuno told reporters, when asked about the players: “Yeah, they are travelling now. They will join us tomorrow and then we’ll see. Then we’ll see.

“The reports that we have is that they finished their games well. Some of them played 90 minutes, Davinson Sanchez no. But what we are expecting is for them to join us and then we’ll see.”

Nuno also provided an update on the fitness of Steven Bergwijn, who has been missing lately with a foot injury.

The Spurs chief added: “He joined us yesterday. He is totally integrated in the group. He did well. No pain and now about getting back to his highest levels of fitness.”

Spurs and West Ham to battle in the summer for England U21 goalkeeper Etienne Green Spurs and West Ham will reportedly battle in the summer for England U21 goalkeeper Etienne Green, with more updates on Lorenzo Insigne and Declan Rice.

Asked whether the Newcastle game will come too soon, Nuno said: “We don’t know. First of all, everybody together. Then we’ll see.”

The Portuguese also hinted at other potential issues, but did not want to name names.

“After the international break there are always problems. We have problems but I won’t say them before the game.”

The Analyst: Man United, Tottenham and Everton capable of comeback wins this weekend

No Nuno concerns over Kane form

Nuno also spoke about England skipper Harry Kane’s problems in front of goal this season.

The Tottenham talisman has been finding the net in the cup competitions this term but has still not scored in the Premier League.

However, Nuno is concerned and knows that the 28-year-old will eventually come good.

He added: “It’s normal. Harry sure is used to it, but we are relaxed.

“We know that Harry is much more than goals, what he does for the team. A fantastic football player, one of the best and naturally goals will come.”

READ MORE: Manager’s plea sparks ‘determined’ January pursuit of Tottenham misfit