Nuno opens up on how Tottenham vision never materialised after ‘ruthless’ admission

Nuno Espirito Santo has broken his silence on his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, reflecting on the “ruthless” nature of the sport.

Tottenham sacked Nuno on November 1st, just four months after appointing him. After initially being ruled out of the search for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho, Nuno was reconsidered by the club after an exhausting summer of rejections.

Nuno initially started well in the Tottenham dugout, claiming the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August. But even then, there were some concerns about a lack of goals, for example.

That and other issues eventually caught up with the former Wolves boss, who lost his job at the start of the month.

The Portuguese tactician oversaw only 17 games as Tottenham manager, winning eight. He was unable to get close to fulfilling his ambitions with the club.

Now, Nuno has reflected on his short stint in charge of Spurs and the “hectic” situation he found himself in.

“Wow, the last few weeks have been hectic to say the least,” Nuno wrote on Instagram.

“This is football, the most ruthless sport in the game, only a couple of weeks back I was crowned Manager of the Month and fast forward to the present and it’s been some days since my dismissal at Spurs.

“This is life, I move on forward now looking for my next challenge. I want to thank the fans of Spurs, when I joined this great club I envisaged a vision to bring trophies but all didn’t go to plan.

“That’s all really we live and learn, look forward to keeping all of you posted and thank you once again for your constant support.”

It remains to be seen where Nuno might end up next in his coaching career. Tottenham were his second club in English football after Wolves. Prior to that, he had stints with Rio Ave, Valencia and Porto.

The 47-year-old will need a fresh start somewhere, but it just wasn’t to be at Tottenham.

New era for Tottenham under Conte

Spurs quickly replaced him with Antonio Conte, who has overseen a 3-2 win over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League and a goalless draw with Everton in the Premier League so far.

There seems to be more enthusiasm under the ex-Chelsea boss, although it will be a challenging process for even a coach of his calibre.

With that in mind, the attention has already been turning to the January transfer window. Conte is demanding in the market wherever he goes and Tottenham will be keen to satisfy him.

One area they may aim to strengthen is at centre-back. To do so, they have been linked with someone Conte relied heavily on in his last job at Inter Milan.

And one pundit has suggested they have a big chance to land their man…

