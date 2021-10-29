Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo gave an update on Bryan Gil’s fitness ahead of Saturday evening’s home clash with Manchester United.

The Spain winger was injured in the first half of the Carabao Cup win over Burnley and it looks unlikely that he will be fit to face the Red Devils in north London, Meanwhile, Nuno also revealed what areas he feels his side need to improve on to start becoming more consistent.

When asked about injuries ahead of Saturday’s game, Nuno told reporters: “Let’s see. Bryan we have a problem with. We are assessing. Sessegnon is not involved, still not in the group. Normal knocks after the game.

“We are working with all the players then we will decide squad for the match tomorrow.”

The Spurs boss was also asked about United’s form heading into the game. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is under severe pressure after the home mauling by Liverpool last time out.

He added: “That shows competition is very tough. Manchester United is a fantastic team we have to face tomorrow.

As for Solskjaer’s current plight, the Portuguese added: “There’s no manager in the world that’s not under pressure. It’s part of our job.”

Arsenal and Spurs receive boost in Andrea Belotti pursuit Arsenal and Spurs have received a boost in their pursuit of Torino forward Andrea Belotti, with more updates on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dejan Kusulevski.

Tottenham have had a wildly inconsistent start under Nuno, with the defence often leaky and the attack fairly blunt.

Asked about what his team needs to do better, Nuno responded: “Possession we’ve been able to increase our moment with the ball. We need to improve on when we have the ball in the final third to create better lines, better combinations that can finish in goals, chances, shots and crosses.

“But we are improving on being more compact, we are playing close to each other so the possession has been good.”

Six Tottenham managers who were worse than Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno comments on unhappy duo

Nuno was also asked if he could understand if struggling duo Dele Alli and Harry Winks wanted to leave in January.

He added: “We are talking about January, so far away, so far away, we have to focus on what we do now.

“With all of the players, all of the personal situations of the players I address them personally. I speak, when I have to speak privately say the things, listen to things the players have to say.

“This is how we deal. Not here, you will never see me in a press conference addressing issues with players. I deal with it personally.”

READ MORE: Newcastle ready to pounce as Tottenham decide top star can leave in January