Suitor lurking after Nuno tells Tottenham star he’s ‘free to leave’ in January

Nuno Espirito Santo is on board with sanctioning the January exit of a Tottenham forward who has lost his way in north London, claims a report.

Spurs’ struggles in the final third this season have been documented. They have notched just nine goals in eight Premier League matches thus far, though their most recent victories over Aston Villa and Newcastle did points to signs of life.

Tottenham put two past Villa and three past the Magpies as Harry Kane finally broke his Premier League duck against the latter.

Tottenham’s forward line has looked in desperate need of a spark, though one potential option has not been given a look-in.

20-year-old winger Jack Clarke is yet to make a single appearance in the league this season. The ex-Leeds United flyer was bought in 2019 off the back of several impressive displays for the Whites. However, his career has stalled since making the step up.

He was loaned out to Stoke City at the beginning of the year and featured regularly before an achilles injury halted his stint with the Potters.

Clarke has mainly been deployed in Tottenham’s Under-23s side in the Premier League 2 this season. But according to Football League World, another loan spell is on the horizon.

They state Clarke ‘faces another spell away’ come January after Nuno told the winger ‘he is free to leave’.

Several EFL sides have reportedly expressed their interest, but it is Bournemouth who are fronting the queue.

Scott Parker’s Cherries are described as the ‘keenest’ and are ‘evidently eager’ in their quest to bolster their attacking options.

Bournemouth currently sit atop the Championship with a five-point lead and are unbeaten thus far. A loan exit for Clarke could therefore be a win-win-win situation for both clubs and the player too.

Tottenham pair are “falling apart”

Meanwhile, Chris Sutton claimed that two Tottenham stars look like they are “falling apart” following the defeat to Vitesse Arnhem.

Speaking during BT Sport‘s analysis of the Europa Conference League loss, Sutton slammed Harry Winks and Dele Alli for their lack of impact against Vitesse. Host Jermaine Jenas noted that there was a lack of leadership and understanding.

Sutton said: “That’s individual and collective responsibility. I was really disappointed with the likes of Harry Winks and Dele Alli, two players who we’ve seen in the past and are top, top players.

“But for whatever reason, their games are falling apart at the moment. They’ve really got to buck their ideas up.

“The question is, do they have a future at Tottenham. How does Nuno see it? They weren’t the only ones.”

