Claims that Nuno Espirito Santo may already been fighting for his future at Tottenham have earned sympathy from a former Premier League manager.

Nuno, 47, stepped into the Spurs hotseat in June as a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho. The self-styled ‘Special One’ was sacked on April 19, with Ryan Mason taking the reins until the end of the season. Many names were linked with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the ex-Wolves chief was unveiled.

And there was a sense that he was not the first choice of chairman Daniel Levy. There were many issues for Nuno to sort out, not least the future of Harry Kane.

That saga has ended for now, with the England skipper pledging his future to the club. Three straight wins at the start of the campaign was encouraging.

However, things have now turned sour, with 3-0 losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea before a 3-1 North London derby defeat. Performances have been limp, especially the way they surrendered to Arsenal at the Emirates.

A much-needed 2-1 win over Aston Villa before the international break has eased some of that pressure.

However, Nuno knows his side will need to deliver for him again in Sunday’s eye-catching clash with Newcastle at St James’ Park.

He goes into the game, amid claims in the media that his players are unhappy with his methods. Furthermore, one observer reckons the Portuguese coach has “already lost the dressing room” and “faces the sack”.

That though seems ludicrously harsh. And Nuno has definitely earned a word of sympathy from former Aston Villa boss Alex McLeish.

“That’s disappointing to hear,” McLeish told Football Insider.

“It can be quite difficult for the manager. He will feel a sense of loneliness and maybe a wee bit of anxiety.

“He’s still a young man, he’s vibrant, he should still have great self-belief in himself.

“If these kinds of rumours are coming out then, I’m sure the manager doesn’t want to hear that.

“The difference between this job and the one he had previously at Wolves is the backers, the bosses, gave him tremendous assistance in buying new players.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham remain interested in a free-transfer move for Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne, according to a report in Italy.

Inzigne’s contract situation shows no signs of being resolved in southern Italy.

In the prime of his career, the 30-year-old is looking for a payday that matches his standing in the game.

The classy winger lifted the Coppa Italia in 2020. He then went on to help Italy win the European Championship in the summer. And he did that on the back of a season in which he scored 19 goals at club level. Insigne also added 11 assists.

But he is out of contract at the end of the season and there is still no sign of a renewal.

To extend his stay at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Insigne wants a significant pay rise. Napoli, conversely, want him to take a cut as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, at present, talks are at a standstill. As reported by Sport Mediaset, Insigne wants €7m per season. However, Napoli are offering €4.5m per annum for a five-year contract.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are believed to possess some interest in the player.

And now Calciomercato report that Spurs’ new managing director of Fabio Paratici has his eyes firmly on Insigne.

