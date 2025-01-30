Kyle Walker-Peters would welcome a return to Tottenham, which is a legitimate possibility

Tottenham are reportedly ready to offer a former player of theirs a route back to the club, in a move it’s believed he would welcome making.

Spurs have plainly had defensive struggles this season. In the Premier League, there are only five sides with worse defensive records than they have.

They have had injury problems which have hampered the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Jedd Spence.

That has left them light on reinforcements, and that injury problems hurt them last season suggests there are changes that should be made, and the club has one in mind.

As per TBRFootball, Tottenham are ready to offer their former right-back Kyle Walker-Peters a route back to north London.

The defender has six months left on his contract with Southampton, does not look like renewing and has recently turned down the chance to move to Galatasaray after they were willing to meet his £8million asking price.

But Spurs, looking to sign Walker-Peters on a free at the end of the season, should not meet the same issues, as it’s stated a return to the club would appeal to the defender.

Walker-Peters has levelled up since Spurs days

Walker-Peters played just 24 times for Spurs as a senior player before heading to Southampton.

He played more often (48 games) for the north London club’s under-21s side, after making his way through the academy.

But since his move away from Tottenham, he has become an important player for the Saints, appearing in nearly 200 games so far, as well as contributing to 18 goals.

Spurs need players who are not going to be sidelined often, and only in one season has Walker-Peters missed more than four games since moving from the club.

The defender also has an affinity to Tottenham that not a lot of the players have, with most being signed from other clubs, so they know he will fight in good times and bad.

Tottenham round-up: Tel signing agreed

Multiple sources have confirmed that Tottenham have struck an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign striker Mathys Tel.

Spurs are also said to be in contact over a move for AC Milan forward Noah Okafor, who has reportedly been offered to them.

TEAMtalk is aware that fellow forward Bryan Mbeumo, from Brentford, is also being eyed by the north London outfit.

Meanwhile, Yang Min-hyeok has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

