Tottenham are in the mix to sign a top Milan midfielder this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly ‘submitted an offer’ to the representatives of a top Serie A midfield talent, although any deal is reliant on Roberto De Zerbi’s side staying in the Premier League.

As it stands, that looks a tough proposition, with Spurs currently sitting two points behind 17th-placed West Ham with only four games remaining ahead of a weekend trip to Champions League-chasing Aston Villa.

Tottenham have not played in the second tier of English football in almost 50 years, but a disastrous run under Thomas Frank and then interim boss Igor Tudor has left that scenario looking increasingly likely.

While results and performance levels have improved, to a certain extent, under De Zerbi, the likelihood of adding much-needed quality to the Spurs squad for next season is completely dependent on them staying in the division.

Indeed, a deal to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi is already agreed, on that very proviso, while a fresh report from Italy now claims that Tottenham could also be closing in on another potential signing for the summer.

France international midfielder Youssouf Fofana has been linked with a move away from AC Milan at the end of the season, with a number of clubs on alert over his availability.

The Italian outfit are looking to revamp their engine room, and a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport claims they are willing to cash in on Fofana, despite the 27-year-old being a regular starter this season.

While Fofana has already been heavily linked with clubs in Turkey, the report adds that he may the lure of the Premier League too big to turn down, with Spurs and Aston Villa named as the two clubs showing the most interest.

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Tottenham looking to get jump-start on Fofana deal

Gazzetta adds that the French midfielder will cost in the region of €25million (£21.5m / $29m), which is more than reasonable for an established international who has 25 caps to his name and still has two years remaining on his contract in Italy.

What’s more, Tottenham have already taken the first step to trying to win the race for Fofana’s signature, with an ‘offer already submitted to his representatives’.

Fofana is arguably exactly what Tottenham’s midfield has lacked for much of the season, a box-to-box presence also strong enough to operate in more of a defensive role if required.

There remain doubts over whether the club will sign off a permanent deal for loanee Joao Palhinha, while sources indicate that Yves Bissouma will be on his way.

There are also major doubts over the futures of teenage stars Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, who have interest from the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona. However, their exits are very tied to potential relegation.