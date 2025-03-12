Tottenham are set to be ‘offered the chance’ to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman at the same time as tying up a permanent deal for Mathys Tel, per reports.

Tel, 19, signed for Spurs on loan in January after beating the competition to his signature and Ange Postecoglou’s side have the option to make the deal permanent for £45m.

The teenager is yet to make his mark at Tottenham with just one goal in six appearances so far, but is still considered to have big potential.

According to GiveMeSport, Bayern Munich will ‘offer’ Spurs the chance to sign winger Coman when they reconvene for transfer talks about Tel in the summer.

The report claims Bayern are ‘willing to listen to offers as low as £30m’ for Coman after he has failed to nail down a spot in Vincent Kompany’s starting XI.

The 28-year-old joined the Bundesliga giants in 2017 and has made 328 appearances for them to date, notching 69 goals and 62 assists in the process.

Coman is undoubtedly a top player on his day, but after starting just 11 league games this term his future is increasingly uncertain.

Tottenham keen to sign new winger this summer

The report adds that Tottenham are yet to make a ‘final decision’ on whether they ‘would be eager to hand Coman an exit route when he is pushed in their direction.’

However, the north Londoners ‘are being alerted’ to the possibility of signing Coman, who ‘remains an attacking threat for Bayern.’

Of course, Coman would have to agree to join Spurs, and whether he would do that if they don’t qualify for Europe is unclear

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are keen to add a new winger to their squad. Son Heung-min is past his prime at the age of 32 and is only under contract until 2026, so a long-term replacement is being sought for him.

A player who is firmly on their shortlist is Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo, who has notched seven goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham are keen on Semenyo, but Liverpool and Newcastle have also been linked so it won’t be a straightforward race to win.

With this in mind, whether Spurs make a move for Coman could depend on whether they’re able to sign other targets first.

It’s also worth noting that while Tottenham do have the option to sign Tel, they are under no obligation to and he could still return to Bayern if his form doesn’t improve.

With Dominic Solanke fit again and Tel an unused substitute in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last week, it will be interesting to see how much of a role he plays moving forward.

Tottenham round-up: Dusan Vlahovic linked, Marc Guehi latest

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Tottenham could make a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, as he may be available for as little as £25m.

It’s claimed that the Serbian international could be signed as a replacement for Richarlison, who could leave Spurs amid Saudi Pro League interest.

Juventus have reportedly decided that they will listen to offers at a reduced rate after being unable to convince Vlahovic to sign a new contract.

The 25-year-old forward is on course to enter the final 12 months of his existing contract, which currently allows him to pocket in the region of £315,000-per-week, and Juve are concerned he will try and walk away for free – hence their desire to cash in.

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly keen to reopen talks to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this summer.

Spurs had a bid of around £70m rejected for Guehi in January and it’s claimed that they could put forward a similar fee again in the coming months.

