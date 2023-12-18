‘Official’ Tottenham bid for Juventus forward imminent, as Postecoglou moves to prevent latest Brighton masterclass

Tottenham Hotspur will soon launch an ‘official bid’ for a Juventus attacker, according to a report – as the North London outfit try to stop him from joining Brighton & Hove Albion first.

Brighton are fantastic at plucking young players with great potential from left-field destinations before developing them into top Premier League performers. Just look at what they have done with current stars Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson and Pervis Estupinan. And next up, they look set to rely on the likes of Simon Adingra, Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte, just to name a few.

What generally happens is Brighton spend a small fee on those players before selling them on for huge profit. Just look at Moises Caicedo, who moved to the Amex for only £4.5m but went on to sign for Chelsea in a massive £115m deal.

This money then allows Brighton to invest even more in their scouting network, and the cycle continues.

On Thursday, TEAMtalk revealed that Brighton are spying another transfer masterclass, though this time from a better known destination. The Seagulls are aiming to beat Tottenham to the capture of England U21 winger Samuel Iling-Junior, who is underused and underappreciated at Juve.

But Tottenham have got wind of Brighton’s plan and are trying to cut out the middle man by signing him before he becomes a hugely expensive star by shining under Roberto de Zerbi.

According to Italian source TV Play, Spurs are ready to step up their pursuit of Iling-Junior by submitting an ‘official bid’ for him in the very near future.

Ange Postecoglou is understood to be a big fan of the 20-year-old, who mainly operates on the left flank but can also play as a right winger if needed.

Tottenham hope to beat Brighton in Samuel Iling-Junior race

Juve have given Iling-Junior a price tag of between £15-20m, which is good value for someone who has represented England at every level from U15 to U21.

TV Play add that Iling-Junior is ‘attracted’ by the possibility of leaving Juve, as manager Max Allegri prefers to use Filip Kostic on the left. This has forced Iling-Junior to settle for just six appearances this term, amounting to a total of 129 minutes.

The youngster would also be delighted about returning to London. He was born in the capital city and such a move would allow him to be closer to his family.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that should Juve offload Iling-Junior, then they would immediately reinvest that money into a position that needs strengthening, such as central midfield. Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul is their top target for the area.

Postecoglou, meanwhile, already has Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil capable of playing in wide areas. But players including James Maddison, Richarlison and Solomon have all spent time in the treatment room this season, which has forced Postecoglou to rejig his attack, such as by selecting Kulusevski down the middle.

It is clear that signing Iling-Junior would give the manager an extra option in attack, helping to protect the club from the affects of several injuries. Plus, Iling-Junior’s arrival would allow Spurs to offload Gil, as the Spaniard has failed to convince several managers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

