Tottenham have signed Burnley star Wilson Odobert and are interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie

Tottenham have officially announced the signing of talented Burnley star Wilson Odobert after the 19-year-old completed a medical with the North Londoners on Thursday.

He is set to become Spurs’ fifth signing of the season after Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Dominic Solanke and Min-hyeok Yang in what could prove to be excellent business.

The transfer comes as a major shock Tottenham’s interest in the player was only reported 30 minutes before the announcement, by journalist Sacho Tavolieri.

“We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the permanent transfer of Wilson Odobert from Burnley, subject to formalities,” Tottenham posted on their official X page.

Odobert can play as an attacking midfielder or winger and put in some impressive performances in the Premier League last season, despite Burnley suffering relegation.

The teenager scored in the Lancashire side’s Championship opener against Luton Town on Monday night but is now set to complete the surprise move to Tottenham.

READ MORE: Tottenham told Real Madrid sale would be ‘absolute nightmare’ as price tag claim emerges

Tottenham join race for Piero Hincapie

Odobert will compete with the likes of Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison this season and has the potential to develop into a top quality player.

Tottenham’s business won’t stop there, however, as Postecoglou is reportedly keen to bring in a new centre-back.

Ecuadorian outlet El Comercio claim that Tottenham are set to join the race for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The 22-year-old played a key role in Leverkusen’s title-winning 2023/24 campaign. He made 43 appearances for the German champions last term, helping his side to 20 clean sheets in the process.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have also shown an interest in Hincapie, but they will ‘have to fight’ to beat Spurs to his signature.

Hincapie’s deal with Leverkusen is valid until 2027. The report states Xabi Alonso has held talks with the player and ‘asked him to stay.’

It’s suggested that Hincapie is valued at around £65m and whether Spurs are willing to cough up that much still remains to be seen.

Postecoglou already has quality options such as Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin at centre-back.

However, reports have suggested that Romero could leave the North Londoners after this season, so Hincapie could be brought in as a long-term replacement for him.

It will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the coming days and also, whether Odobert is in Tottenham’s squad for their game against Leicester on Monday.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window