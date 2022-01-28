Tottenham have seen a bid accepted for non-league winger Ollie Tanner just hours after losing out over Adama Traore and Luis Diaz, and suspect social media posts mocking Harry Kane have already come to light, per reports.

Spurs were firmly entrenched in battles to land one or both or Traore and Diaz this month. Tottenham saw an initial £15m bid for Wolves winger Traore turned down. They were expected to return with a bid closer to Wolves’ £20m valuation, though their inactivity left the door ajar for Barcelona to pounce.

Amid Traore’s doubts about Antonio Conte’s plan to convert him into a wing-back, Barcelona have secured a loan agreement with the speedster.

It was a similar tale of disappointment regarding FC Porto forward, Luis Diaz.

The Sun claimed Spurs had seen a bid totalling £48m accepted. However, the influence of super agent Jorge Mendes ground the move to a halt – something that did not deter Liverpool.

Instead, the Reds have pounced and have reportedly reached a £50m agreement to sign the Colombian attacker.

Tottenham luck about to change?

That leaves Antonio Conte still without a new signing with less than four days remaining in the window. But according to the Evening Standard, that could soon change.

They report Tottenham have made a bid for winger Ollie Tanner worth £100,000. The 19-year-old plays for Lewes in the Isthmian Premier Division, which is the seventh tier of English football.

The proposed move has come about after Tanner spent the past fortnight training with Spurs’ development squad.

Tanner impressed, prompting a £100,000 bid which Lewes have accepted. A sell-on fee of between 10 and 20 percent will also reportedly be included. If signed, Tanner will slot into the Under-23s squad.

The deal is not a certainty, however, with the article noting Tanner has not yet decided if he wishes to move. He also suffered an injury on Tuesday, adding another wrinkle to proceedings.

The Daily Mail confirm the Standard’s report, though suggest Tanner will struggle to win Spurs fans over.

That stems from social media posts that have been uncovered which show Tanner mocking the way Harry Kane speaks and cheering for bitter rivals Arsenal.

Conte driving Bayern Munich pursuit

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reignited their interest in a Bayern Munich player with Antonio Conte a ‘keen admirer’ of his ability, according to a report.

Tottenham look to have failed on several transfer fronts this window. Luis Diaz is poised to snub Spurs and join Liverpool. Their proposed deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore has also been hijacked by Barcelona.

Nevertheless, they could find better fortune in the hunt for a Bayern player currently out on loan. Goal state Conte is a ‘keen admirer’ of German keeper Alexander Nubel.

The shot-stopper was once seen as Manuel Neuer’s successor, but only made four appearances for Bayern before heading out on loan.

He has been impressive at Monaco this season, leading Spurs to reignite their interest in him. The north London outfit were previously gunning for his services in 2019.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris recently penned a new contract lasting until 2024. However, the club is keen to sign Nubel to provide competition. Should he impress then the 25-year-old may even become his long-term replacement, instead of Pierluigi Gollini.

If Spurs do firm up their interest, an approach is likely to come after the current window closes ahead of a summer move.

