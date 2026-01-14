Next Tottenham signing after Conor Gallagher blows up as £59m winger ‘considering leaving’

As Tottenham Hotspur complete a deal for Conor Gallagher, the north London club will be over the moon to learn Omar Marmoush’s stance on leaving Manchester City in the January transfer window, according to a journalist.

Spurs were on the hunt for a dynamic midfielder even before Rodrigo Bentancur’s long-term injury. The Uruguayan being sidelined for up to three months hastened Tottenham’s pursuit of Gallagher, so much so that they hijacked Aston Villa’s deal for the former Chelsea star and agreed a permanent transfer with Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham are also on the lookout for a winger, as manager Thomas Frank aims to bolster his attacking unit in order to finish in the Premier League top four this season.

On January 3, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported that Tottenham have made ‘enquiries’ about Omar Marmoush.

Jones also noted at the time that Aston Villa were ‘making a move for Marmoush’, who joined Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 for £59million (€67.7m, $79.5m).

However, sources have told us that Man City manager Pep Guardiola does not want to lose the Egypt international, who can play as a striker, a number 10 and a winger.

There has now been a claim in the Turkish media that the 26-year-old is willing to leave Man City in the middle of the season.

The forward has made only two starts in the Premier League and just one in the Champions League for Man City so far this campaign.

Moreover, Man City have signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth already this month.

Journalist Cagatay Celik has reported that Italian agent George Gard has offered Marmoush to Galatasaray, but the Egyptian wants to stay in the Premier League and is open to leaving Man City on a loan deal.

Haber Sarikirmizi quotes Celik as saying: “George Gardi has proposed Manchester City’s Egyptian footballer Omar Marmoush to Galatasaray.

“Aston Villa and Tottenham are interested in Marmoush, whose priority is to stay in England.

“The Egyptian footballer is only considering leaving Manchester City on loan.”

What Fabrizio Romano has said about Omar Marmoush

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently spoke about Marmoush’s situation and dismissed suggestions that he wants to leave.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel last week that despite the signing of Semenyo, Marmoush wants to stay.

Romano noted: “Man City signed Antoine Semenyo, and so adding one more player to their roster.

“But my understanding is that this doesn’t mean Omar Marmoush has to leave Man City in the January transfer window.

“First of all, he’s focused on AFCON, so there’s nothing moving. But also, I’m told that even after AFCON, Marmoush is not desperate to leave Man City.

“He wants to compete for his place and spend the next six months at the club trying to show his best level possible and to help Man City.”

Romano is one of the most trusted transfer insiders out there, but other journalists will have their own source.

There is no smoke without fire. Tottenham and Villa would not have tried to sign Marmoush had they not been given some sort of indication that he could be available.

Watch this space.

