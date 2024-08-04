Federico Chiesa’s agent has held talks with Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal in recent days and now Juventus have reportedly dropped their asking price.

The Italian international has just 12 months remaining on his contract with Juventus and has so far refused to sign an extension, so the Turin side are keen to sell him this summer.

Chiesa, 26, was considered one of the best wingers in the world only a couple of years ago but injuries have stunted his progress somewhat, but he’s undoubtedly a top player on his day.

He showed signs of getting back to his best last season, netting 10 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Chiesa is thought to be keen to test himself in the Premier League and reports suggest that Tottenham, Man Utd and Arsenal are interested in him. Chelsea and Aston Villa are also thought to be keen on the forward.

Spurs have often been described as leaders in the race and with Richarlison linked with a move away from the club, Chiesa could be brought in as a replacement.

Tottenham learn new Federico Chiesa price tag

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, has failed to convince any Premier League club to match Juventus’ asking price.

Ramadani travelled to England this week to hold talks with multiple sides. Juventus were initially demanding over €25m for Chiesa, but have now reduced his price tag.

Juventus are desperate not to lose the Italy star on a free transfer and will reportedly accept a bid of just €15m (£12.8m) for him this summer.

That arguably makes Chiesa one of the biggest bargains available on the market and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham or any other Premier League side take the bait.

Chiesa does have big wage demands, however. As we exclusively revealed, he is demanding a salary of around £130,000 per week.

This would make him the fifth-highest earner at Tottenham if they do sign him, behind Heung-min Son, James Maddison, Cristian Romero and Timo Werner.

Tottenham have had a slow start to the transfer window, signing only Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Hang so far.

But the North London club are expected to be more active in the coming weeks and Chiesa is a player they could consider if the reports about his low valuation are true.

