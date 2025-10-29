Richarlison is in more danger than Dominic Solanke at Tottenham

Tottenham have made no decision to cash in on Dominic Solanke in January, sources insist, as the striker works towards a return from injury.

The forward has been sidelined for Spurs and is determined to make a strong comeback.

There has been optimism that he could be back in action in November but the club are refusing to put a specific timeline on his return.

Tottenham have been cautious in managing his recovery and are taking things slowly to ensure he is fully fit before returning to match action.

Inside the club, Solanke is still regarded as a player who can add a new dimension to the attack and increase their goal threat.

Reports have recently suggested that manager Thomas Frank is willing to sell him in the January transfer market.

However, our sources believe that this is wide of the mark for now and that he is still viewed as the strongest number nine among their current options.

There remains confidence that he will score goals regularly once integrated into the side, with Frank’s track record of maximising the quality of his strikers strengthening that belief.

When Solanke is match fit, the Tottenham manager intends to give him his chance to thrive as the team’s main focal point.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, it is Richarlison whose position is under greater threat – with a possibility he could be moved on in January.

How has Solanke been performing?

Last season in the Premier League for Spurs, Solanke scored nine goals and assisted three more.

That tally made him the second-highest scorer in the Tottenham side. This term, he has played just 31 minutes, and has been sidelined since the second week of the season.

That has given Richarlison more opportunities, and while it looked initially like he was taking them, he’s scored just three league goals in nine games, though he does also have two assists.

Richarlison has been dropped for the last three league games, suggesting Frank isn’t enamoured with his recent returns.

As such, when Solanke returns to action, he could show he’s the main worthy of being kept, and Richarlison is therefore surplus to requirements.

Tottenham round-up: Bowen offer report

A report has claimed that Tottenham are offering £53million for the services of West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen.

TEAMtalk is aware the Hammers don’t want to sell, but Bowen would be open to leaving if the Hammers were on their way down.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have stated Spurs remain interested in Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, but have not solidified their interest into an active pursuit.

And TEAMtalk is also aware that Scott McTominay is on the radar of the north London club, but Napoli want to reward his stellar first season with a new contract.

