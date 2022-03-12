Antonio Conte laid down a challenge to Tottenham to match his ambition after insisting the club are finally moving in the right direction.

Appointing serial winner Conte was seen as a huge step forward for Tottenham earlier this season. The Italian has won league titles at each of his last three clubs and represented a huge upgrade on former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Conte’s time at the helm thus far has been characterised by thrilling highs and head-scratching lows. Indeed, that was never more evident than when Spurs followed up their 3-2 victory over Man City last month with a 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

Conte signed an 18-month contract when drafted in, meaning next season could be his last in north London. What’s more, speculation over not being backed to the degree he would’ve liked in January has led to rumours of walking away in the summer.

However, speaking in a recent press conference, Conte put the kibosh on any such notions. In doing so, he claimed the club’s January business (Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur) is the first steps towards Spurs challenging for major honours.

Conte speaks on Tottenham future

“For sure at the moment there is only one truth, I am committed to this club for another year,” said Conte (via Football Italia).

“The club wanted this type of situation and I accepted it because it was good to get to know each other.

“After four months I think the club have understood the way I want to work and I understand the club. We have three more months till the end of the season to continue to improve our knowledge of each other and then to find the best solution for both.

“I can tell you that I am enjoying working for this club and I would like to fight for something important for this club. For sure it is true that I would like this, to fight for the future, to fight to be competitive, to fight to win and not only to finish fourth in the league, because I repeat, that is not my ambition.”

Conte then laid down the gauntlet to Spurs when stating he hopes the club can match his lofty ambitions.

He added: “My ambition is to be competitive and to fight to win. I want this and I know my heart, my soul, my mind wants these things. I hope myself and the club match each other in this situation.”

Champions League qualification would be “outstanding”

Conte then touched on Spurs’ chances of securing the coveted fourth spot. Today’s clash with Manchester United could go a long way to determining each side’s chances of overhauling Arsenal, who have games in hand over the pair.

“When you play against a top team, you have a big stimulation to try to play well,” said Conte.

“It’s important for us to show on Saturday that our level is going to improve because don’t forget that one and a half months ago, we lost three times against Chelsea and in every game, we didn’t show to stay at that level.

“I think that since one month ago, we improved a lot, despite ups and downs. In the last period, I think that we improved a lot in many aspects.

“Now we are ready. We are ready to fight, we are ready to play our cards and to see what happens. It would be outstanding for us to win a Champions League place, if we reach the top four at the end of the season because don’t forget that this season for Tottenham was very difficult for many, many aspects.”

