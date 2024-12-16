Ornstein drops huge Postecoglou sack update, as Tottenham adopt ‘different strategy’

Reliable reporter David Ornstein has delivered an emphatic update on the future of Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham manager.

Tottenham thumped Southampton 5-0 on Sunday to deliver the club’s first Premier League win since November 23 (Manchester City – 4-0). Spurs had gone five games without a win across all competitions before demolishing the Saints in what proved to be Russell Martin’s final match at St. Mary’s.

Martin paid the price for dire results and failing to adapt his side’s style of play. Over in north London, Postecoglou’s position had come under the microscope amid his own unwillingness to adopt a more pragmatic approach in the face of key injuries and suspensions.

However, when speaking to NBC Sports Soccer, trusted journalist David Ornstein revealed Tottenham’s view is and continues to remain Postecoglou is the right man for their project.

“The pressure is external,” declared Ornstein. “Ange Postecoglou is squarely being backed by the Tottenham hierarchy.

“Every bit of dialogue that I’ve had so far suggests that he is fully supported and that they are not thinking about changing Postecoglou.

“Some sections of the fanbase and the wider public might not like to hear that, but it is the case, as things stand.”

Ornstein then offered insight into why Postecoglou is safe when referencing the “different strategy” the club are banking on.

“Tottenham have taken a different strategy in recent years,” continued Ornstein. “They’ve not gone for experienced, big-name players in the transfer market. They’ve gone for younger players.

“Look at the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert and bringing Mikey Moore through… they’ve put their faith in Ange Postecoglou to develop a younger squad that they hope will pay dividends in the future.

“Patience is a word that nobody likes, it’s in short supply, but they (Tottenham) are confident and that is why they and and Daniel Levy as the man at the top of the tree are standing by Postecoglou.

“They’ve tried the alternative route with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, it hasn’t worked and it’s come down in pretty spectacular fashion.

“There’s been a huge churn of players leaving the club and new players coming in – it’s still relatively embryonic in terms of their settling in process.”

Ornstein concluded by saying Postecoglou’s recent criticism of loanee Timo Werner shows the Australian is feeling the heat.

Nonetheless, he is safe in his position as Tottenham boss and Ornstein suggested Spurs are in a position to strengthen in the January transfer window if they desire it.

“They do have finances, they’re in a decent position, “added Ornstein. “They could dip into the market in January or summer, but I think their focus will be on getting their injured players back and using the resources at their disposal.”

Which positions Tottenham want to strengthen in January

Ornstein’s update reflects what TEAMtalk were told and duly reported on December 9.

Our insider, Fraser Gillan, was informed Postecoglou is safe and the manager will be allowed to splash the cash in January.

While results this season haven’t met expectations, there is a belief within the club that Postecoglou must be presented with a stronger squad for his vision to succeed.

Additions to Spurs’ injury-hit backline are on the agenda. A new centre-back is the primary focus, though a new signing at left-back hasn’t been ruled out.

Beyond the rearguard, the central midfield and striker positions will be addressed at some stage. Whether that is in January or is left to the summer remains to be seen, though stiff competition for Dominic Solanke will eventually be signed.

A younger goalkeeper to replace Fraser Forster – who is out of contract in the summer – is also being sought.

Latest Tottenham news – Struijk, Son

In other news, TBR Football state one defender emerging on Tottenham’s radar is Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk.

Struijk is left-footed and can play at left centre-back or left-back, though his alarming lack of pace is an obvious drawback for a team that plays with an ultra-high line.

Elsewhere, Spurs legend Harry Kane was recently asked which current Tottenham star he’d most like to reunite with at Bayern Munich.

“Sonny,” replied Kane, and the South Korean is out of contract at season’s end. However, Tottenham have already initiated the process of activating a one-year extension in Son’s contract.

