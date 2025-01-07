Ornstein reveals Tottenham plan for ‘top attacking target’ Kolo Muani as rivals also circle

Respected transfer insider David Ornstein has explained Tottenham’s plan for signing PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani in the January transfer window, as the north London club face a potential scrap with Manchester United and Juventus for his services.

It’s expected to be a busy month for Daniel Levy and co. as they look to bolster a Spurs squad that has been decimated by injuries for a large part of the season so far, with their defence an area that has been particularly hit hard.

A new goalkeeper has already arrived in the shape of Antonin Kinsky, with the 21-year-old in line for his debut in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday night after Postecoglou confirmed that he has been registered in time for the contest.

However, it’s attack where Tottenham are now looking a making a splash next, with PSG and France star Kolo Muani firmly on their radar, following reports on Monday that Levy and sporting director Johan Lange had actually flown to Paris to try and strike a deal for the player.

It was initially reported that Spurs are looking at a permanent deal for the 26-year-old, but Ornstein has provided an update on what the north London club are looking to do with a player who has largely fallen out of favour at PSG.

He said on NBC Sports: “He’s a target for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Juventus, who would all like to sign him on loan until the end of the season.

“I think PSG would be open to letting him go on a temporary basis despite the fact that he is under contract until the summer of 2028 because he’s just not getting the game time and they want to rebuild the value having signed him just over a year ago for a deal worth €90 million.

“I’m told that Tottenham see him as their top target for a versatile attacker. Manchester United are looking at multiple options and Juventus are in the equation too. Those three clubs are being presented to me as being the leading contenders in this moment in time.”

READ MORE ➡️ Tottenham ramp up plans for game-changing January window with SEVEN concrete targets revealed

READ MORE ➡️ Every Premier League player out of contract at the end of the season: Liverpool trio, six Man Utd stars…

Kolo Muani’s struggles not putting Tottenham off

Kolo Muani has not had the best of times at PSG this season, although he remains a quality performer on his day.

The Frenchman’s ability to play out wide or, as has been the case this term, through the middle would make him a strong option for Postecoglou in his three-man attack.

Having an alternative for Dominic Solanke would also take the strain off the summer signing, who has been starting virtually every game of late due to Tottenham’s lack of depth in the No.9 role.

Any loan of Muani could well come with an obligation-to-buy clause included in the deal as PSG boss Luis Enrique appears to be keen to offload the former Eintracht Frankfurt man permanently.

Spurs are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, fresh from suffering a 6-3 hammering from Arne Slot’s men in the Premier League recently.

Latest Tottenham news: Son scuppers suitors / First-choice keeper target revealed

Tottenham have thwarted Barcelona as well as former boss Jose Mourinho after announcing an important new deal for skipper Son Heung-min.

The South Korean, 32, may not be enjoying the finest of seasons in many people’s eyes. However, he has notched 11 goal contributions in the Premier League alone.

Son is in his 10th season with Tottenham and his contract was due to expire in the summer. As such, overseas teams were free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the winger.

But Tottenham – who reserved the right to extend Son’s stay by triggering a one-year extension – have put the suitors in their place.

Meanwhile, Tottenham started the January transfer window in swift fashion after sealing a deal for Czech Republic Under-21 goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky but he may not have been their first-choice option – a report has revealed.

Before or after – Who joined Spurs earlier?