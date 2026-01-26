Tottenham in last chance saloon as Man City winger ‘says YES’ to Fulham move

Tottenham Hotspur need to act NOW if they are to sign Oscar Bobb from Manchester City, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the winger is ready to move to Fulham, amid interest from Thomas Frank’s side.

Football Insider reported on January 16, 2026, that Tottenham are interested in signing Bobb from Man City. Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke wrote in his report that Bobb himself wants to leave the Cityzens, who are willing to sever ties with him for good.

However, it was Fulham who subsequently stepped up their pursuit of Bobb and opened talks with Man City over a deal for the Norway international winger.

Newcastle United also reportedly decided to join the race for the 22-year-old, but it now seems that Bobb is edging closer to a move to Fulham.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has told us that, amid ongoing talks between Fulham and Man City, “Bobb has said yes to Fulham” and is open to a move to London.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has added on X: “Negotiations advancing to final stages for Oscar Bobb to Fulham after initial bid sent last week, as revealed.

“Talks underway on both player and club side with Man City insisting on £35m valuation for Bobb.

“Permanent exit anticipated, not a loan.”

Sky Sports and BBC Sport have also reported that a deal is close to being agreed, which means that Tottenham have one final chance to gazump Fulham.

Tottenham did make a late swoop for Conor Gallagher after the former Chelsea midfielder was ready to join Aston Villa from Atletico Madrid earlier in the January transfer windnow.

If Spurs are determined to sign Bobb and believe that the winger is a player that they need, not just for now, but for the long term as well, then now is the time to make a move.

While Bobb is ready to join Fulham, who are also in advanced talks with Man City, nothing has been put to paper yet.

