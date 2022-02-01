Tottenham made a last-ditch effort to snag Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, and the reason why their late raid failed has emerged, per a report.

The future of Ousmane Dembele was a hot topic for much of the winter window. The Frenchman was embroiled in a public spat with Barcelona after refusing to sign a new contract on reduced terms.

Many of the club’s more established stars have done just that to help balance the club’s books. Furthermore, those actions have allowed Xavi’s side to register their January signings, including Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.

24-year-old Dembele was therefore indexed to a series of clubs as Barcelona sought to sever ties.

On deadline day, French giants PSG along with Chelsea appeared the likeliest candidates to forge a late deal. Dembele will be available for free in the summer, though waiting six months will ensure clubs run the gauntlet alongside other interested suitors.

Now, according to Sport Witness (citing Spanish outlet Sport), it was in fact Tottenham who were making moves behind the scenes.

Why Tottenham’s Ousmane Dembele raid failed revealed

They state ‘Spurs held late talks’ with Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany. That claim is backed up by a report from Mundo Deportivo.

They state Barcelona president Joan Laporta told the outlet while attending a gala event that an English team was interested in acquiring Dembele. The publication go on to confirm the club in question was Spurs.

However, Tottenham’s pursuit clearly did not bear fruit, and Sport Witness reveal the reason why.

No surprise Dembele didn't get a move No team was realistically going to go for him now when they can get him for free in the summer.

Despite having just six months left on Dembele’s deal, Barcelona reportedly demanded a €20m (£16.7m) transfer fee. Per the report, that was all Spurs had to hear before cutting off negotiations.

Dembele therefore remained at the Camp Nou. Though with so many new forwards signed, his final six months in Barcelona may be spent on the bench.

Regardless, the article concludes Dembele has ‘other plans’ for his future, and was not in favour of joining Tottenham anyway.

Meanwhile, new Tottenham star Rodrigo Bentancur has sent a classy message to Juventus after his move to north London.

The central midfielder left Juventus on transfer deadline day to link up with Antonio Conte at Tottenham. He joined for an initial £15.9million, which could rise to £20.9m – according to BBC Sport.

After his move to Spurs had been announced, the Uruguayan posted a lengthy farewell to Juventus on social media.

“This club gave me the chance to come to Europe when I was very young, test myself in an important league such as the Italian one and wear a historic and prestigious shirt,” he wrote (via Football Italia).

“It was an honour. I will be forever grateful to Juventus and the whole Bianconeri family for these amazing four and a half years.

“Before the beginning of my new dventure in the Premier League, I want to wish the best of luck to the coach and my amazing teammates for the ongoing campaign.

“I know this group will give its best in every game to reach the targets. I want to thank everyone who works at Continassa for their professionalism and for not making me miss anything over the years.

“Thank you to all Juventus fans for welcoming me in Turin with great affection and for supporting me all the time.”

