Tottenham outcast handed dreamy escape route with Euro giants battering down Postecoglou door for January deal

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has reportedly emerged as a major target for one of Italian football’s biggest clubs in the January transfer window.

The Denmark international no longer has a prominent starting role in north London, having been one of the first names on the team sheet under Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

Indeed, he has featured for just 79 minutes in five Premier League outings under Ange Postecoglou, although he did start the Carabao Cup loss to Fulham.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have been preferred starting midfield pair by Postecoglou, with Hojbjerg often coming on to replace the latter in the second half of games so far.

And with the disappointment of failed summer moves to both Atletico Madrid and Fulham still causing frustration to the Dane, it appears that a move to Italy in the new year could be on the cards.

Indeed, Corriere della Sera states that Juventus could now open a door for the 28-year-old to quit north London.

The Turin side were thumped 4-2 by Sassuolo over the weekend, with their midfielders coming in for a particularly hard time – leaving Juve to begin their search for fresh talent in January.

Juve looking to bolster their midfield

And that is where Hojbjerg fits the bill, with the Old Lady already known to have considered a move for the player over the summer. Indeed, they are rumoured to have offered former Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo as part of an exchange deal, a transfer Tottenham declined.

Nice star Khephren Thuram who, ironically, is also a target for Spurs is also on Juve’s list of targets although it’s reported that Hojbjerg is better suited as they want him for his ‘essence of personality’.

Hojbjerg’s current contract in north London runs until 2025, meaning that they can command a decent fee for his signature.

Much now depends on Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli trying to agree a transfer with Tottenham, although whether or not the Italian club’s financial situation allows a deal to happen remains to be seen.

Spurs, fresh off their impressive 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the north London derby, are back in action on Saturday evening when they host in-form Liverpool in the Premier League.

