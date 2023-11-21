Tottenham outcast in ‘special meeting’ with coach, as January exit wish ‘cured’

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has held a ‘special meeting’ with Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk to salvage his place at the Turkish club, according to reports.

Ndombele headed to Galatasaray in early September after new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou decided he did not need the Frenchman in his squad. The move to Galatasaray has been billed as Ndombele’s last chance after he failed to convince previous loan clubs Lyon and Napoli to sign him permanently from Tottenham.

As with his previous transfers though, Ndombele’s time at Galatasaray has not gone smoothly. Poor form and injury problems have limited his impact on the team.

There have also been accusations that the 26-year-old is not maintaining a healthy diet and is getting overweight.

So far, Ndombele has played seven times for the Super Lig giants, though he is yet to manage a full 90 minutes and has only started one match.

In recent weeks, Galatasaray have been weighing up whether to end his loan early and send him back to North London in January. Such a move would give Postecoglou another headache, as he would have to decide what to do with the seven-cap international this winter.

Turkish source Milliyet have now provided an update on the situation. They reveal that Ndombele has held a ‘special meeting’ with Buruk to try and resolve the issues.

The two parties have mutually decided that they will each work harder to try and make the loan a success. Buruk will ‘gradually’ bring Ndombele back into the first team picture, having been impressed by his ‘enthusiastic’ performances in training of late.

Tanguy Ndombele January exit plan ‘cured’

The meeting, along with the recent international break, has ‘cured’ Galatasaray’s plan of tearing up Ndombele’s loan move. They are now back in positive dialogue with the player and want to make the transfer work for everyone involved.

Should Ndombele go on to shine in the second half of the campaign, then he could convince Galatasaray to sign him on a permanent basis. This would delight Spurs as they are desperate to make some money back on Ndombele.

Spurs shattered their transfer record by spending a huge £63million on him back in 2019. However, the former Lyon ace never managed to replicate his exciting Ligue 1 form in England.

As per transfermarkt, Spurs can expect to receive around €21m (£18.2m) when selling Ndombele.

