Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign a top LaLiga attacker either in January or next summer, with TEAMtalk analysing whether the signing is the right one for Thomas Frank.

The north London club enjoyed a strong end to the summer window after landing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig and Randal Koli Muani on loan from PSG, but they are already fixing their gaze on who they can bring in come January.

Despite a strong window overall, Tottenham were probably light on two more signings they needed to make, with another central defender and a naturally left-sided winger now on the agenda for the new year.

In terms of the attacking part of that equation, Manchester City’s Savinho remains a top target for January – but he isn’t the only target.

In recent days, there has been growing traction over a move for Sevilla star Ruben Vargas, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming that Spurs are primed to swoop for the highly-rated Swiss forward.

The report states that Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are in the mix to sign Vargas, who is capable of playing on either flank but has played the majority of his career on the left.

Vargas has three assists in three outings for Sevilla so far this season and it’s expected that the LaLiga outfit will listen to offers for his services in the new year.

It’s also claimed that the project at Spurs is more appealing to Vargas than the one at Palace and Villa, giving the north London side a stronger chance of sealing the transfer.

There is no mention of what sort of fee Sevilla are looking for, although with four years left on his contract, Vargas will not come cheap.

Vargas a good Tottenham fit but Savinho is better

While Vargas would be a decent signing for Tottenham, he has largely operated either on the right flank or centrally in Sevilla games so far this season.

At 27 years of age, he is more experienced in terms of fully knowing his game inside out, while he put in the hard yards in German football before his switch to LaLiga.

In 161 games for Augsburg, he notched 32 goals and 13 assists and has appeared on the left flank in 120 career games.

Vargas has tremendous dribbling ability and has been likened to former Liverpool playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri due to his pace and low centre of gravity.

After Switzerland’s famous win over Italy at Euro 2024, Vargas was dubbed a ‘special’ talent by former BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin. However, his signing would represent a bit of a gamble compared to moving for the more expensive Savinho.

The City man at least has experience of Premier League football and Tottenham are expected to monitor his game time in the build-up to the January window as they explore another move.

