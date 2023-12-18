Tottenham transfers: Outstanding centre-back talent gives green light to move after being wowed by Postecoglou project

Tottenham are expected to sign at least one new centre-back when the January transfer window opens and it appears that one top target is keen on moving to north London.

Ange Postecoglou has already been crippled by injuries and suspensions to his back line this season, losing Micky van de Ven to a serious hamstring and Cristian Romero to a three-match ban – both in the home defeat to Chelsea.

Eric Dier has also had his issues, while Destiny Udogie is also set to serve his second suspension of the season at home against Everton on Saturday.

Ben Davies has filled in admirably for Van de Ven, but it’s still thought that Tottenham boss Postecoglou wants another top-class talent on board in the new year.

One player who has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League over the past 12 months or so is Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle have all been linked with the former Barcelona man in the past, while Spurs were first credited with a significant interest in the player earlier this month.

And now, a fresh report from the Daily Mail states that the 23-year-old France international is very keen on joining Tottenham as he is excited by the project that Postecoglou is building.

The report also states that Daniel Levy will look to bring in three new signings in total, with a midfielder and another striker also on the agenda.

Landing Todibo would certainly be a significant coup for Levy and co, with the player rated at around the £40million mark.

However, quite where he fits in when Van de Ven returns remains to be seen, although it would give Postecoglou a wealth of strong options.

Dier being pushed out of Tottenham

Todibo’s potential arrival would, though, almost certainly bring down the curtain on Dier’s near 10-year stay at the club.

The England defender was back on the bench for last Friday’s win at Nottingham Forest and may even return to the starting XI on Saturday, if Postecoglou opts to move Davies back to left-back to cover the loss of Udogie.

But, like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Hugo Lloris, Dier does not have a long-term future at the club and may be moved on in January to find more game time elsewhere.

That will only happen, however, if another player is brought in – and all eyes will now be on whether that player is Todibo or another January target instead.

