Tottenham are ready to ignite their summer transfer plans with Daniel Levy having agreed a tasty deal to bring a European Championship winner to the club and with Ange Postecoglou finally deciding on the identity of the striker he wants to lead their attack this season.

Spurs have made big strides under the Aussie boss, finishing fifth in his first season in charge and winning himself plenty of admirers both with his high-octane brand of football and with his no-nonsense demeanour in front of the press. And while there can be some satisfaction at having brought Europa League football back to the north London next season, Tottenham are hoping for much more this time around as they look to catapult themselves back into the top four and, who knows, possibly title contention.

And while the latter is certainly optimistic, Postecoglou has not hidden from the fact that he loves winning trophies and that is his major aim with Spurs, who have now gone 16 long years since last lifting silverware.

Determined to improve his squad and bring in the players who he knows can help bring his vision to reality, TEAMtalk understands Tottenham are looking to make three new signings this summer with a new midfielder, a new prolific forward and another wing option all on their shopping list.

Postecoglou would also like to add another left-sided defender to cover for Destiny Udogie at left-back if funds allow.

Now reports in Italy claim the first of those signings is rapidly accelerating amid claims a deal to bring Federico Chiesa to north London could be finalised by as quickly as this week.

Tottenham ‘agree’ package to sign Federico Chiesa

With a new manager in place with the Italian giants, in Thiago Motta, Chiesa’s four-year stay in Turin appears to be drawing towards a rapid close with his current contract due to expire next summer and with talks over an extension grinding to a halt.

Per multiple sources in Italy, Cheisa is now ‘destined’ to leave Turin and until this point, it’s just been a question of which club wins the race for his signature.

The likes of Roma and Chelsea have both been linked with his signature, but the former have now gone cold on a possible move, choosing instead to pursue his Juve teammate, Matias Soule.

And while the Blues have not followed up on their initial interest, it is now claimed that Spurs have been left as sole suitors for his signing.

It’s reported a deal as little as €25m (£21.1m) could be enough to seal his signature, with add-ons potentially taking the deal towards €30m (£25.3m) – a price which would be well within Spurs’ reach.

Better yet, it’s claimed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has already reached out to the player’s entourage, striking an agreement worth €6m a year over four years, which equates to around £97,000 a week.

Chiesa has been granted a period of extended leave following his efforts with Italy at Euro 2024 but is due to return to first-team training on Tuesday, and with technical director, Cristiano Giuntoli, looking to finalise his future – and potential sale – as a matter of urgency.

Euro 2024 but is due to return to first-team training on Tuesday, and with technical director, Cristiano Giuntoli, looking to finalise his future – and potential sale – as a matter of urgency.

And if all goes to plan, Chiesa could well be destined for London with Levy ready to push through what many would consider a bargain deal for the Euro 2020 winner.

Tottenham transfers: Postecoglou decides on top striker target

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly set to make the signing of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke one of their top priorities over the summer window.

Posteceglou is desperate to add another centre forward to his mix after relying on a mix of either Son Heung-min or Richarlison to lead the line last season.

And while Son impressed his new leadership role as Tottenham captain, Big Ange soon realised the South Korean’s best position remains as an inverted left-sided forward.

As far as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane is concerned, Richarlison definitely is not and signing a more prolific option is very much a big focus.

The likes of Jonathan David, Ivan Toney and Santiago Gimenez have all been touted with moves to N17 this summer.

However, it’s now understood that Postecoglou has decided to pursue a move for former Chelsea and Liverpool frontman Solanke instead.

The 26-year-old proved his qualities with 19 goals in 38 games last season, helping the Cherries claim their highest-ever finish of 12th last season. Only Erling Haaland (27), Cole Palmer (22) and Alexander Isak (21) outscored Solanke in the Premier League last season.

Solanke, capped once by England and the scorer of 85 career goals from 270 appearances, has three years to run on his Bournemouth deal, but their manager Andoni Iraola has conceded he can’t say for certain that the player will stay.

“Dom is happy. He has come back in very good shape, is training very well and the relationship he has with his team-mates is very good,” Iraola told BBC Sport after Bournemouth touched down in the USA for their pre-season tour.

“But the market is open. You cannot say he is going to stay or that he is going to leave because we don’t know. In the end, it is something you cannot control.”

And we understand that Bournemouth have concrete fears that Solanke could depart this summer, with the Cherries valuing the star in the £65m bracket and with his deal at the Vitality Stadium still having three years left to run.