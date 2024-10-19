‘Outstanding’ Tottenham ace West Ham ‘couldn’t control’ lauded by Glenn Hoddle, Peter Crouch

Glenn Hoddle and Peter Crouch have heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski after he was ‘the best player on the pitch’ against West Ham United.

It was a derby day to remember for Tottenham fans as Ange Postecoglou’s side beat West Ham 4-1 at home to pile more misery on Irons boss Julen Lopetegui. Mohammed Kudus gave West Ham the lead in the 18th minute, but Kulusevski equalised for Tottenham before the break.

The Sweden international cut inside on his left foot before beating West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola with an accurate low drive that went in off both posts.

Postecoglou was clearly frustrated with the first half performance as he changed system and surprisingly hauled off James Maddison, bringing on Pape Sarr.

The substitution worked as Spurs put in a brilliant second half display, with Kulusevski the main man in the No 10 role.

Spurs went in front in the 52nd minute as Destiny Udogie set up Yves Bissouma for a simple finish, and three minutes later Kulusevski linked up with Son Heung-min to cause West Ham yet more problems. Son’s effort ultimately went in via a combination of both Areola and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Son rounded off the victory on the hour mark by bamboozling Todibo with three stepovers before finishing on his left foot. Son hit the post soon after the restart before Kudus was sent off for West Ham after clashing with all of Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and Sarr.

On TNT Sports’ coverage of the game, former Spurs star and manager Hoddle labelled Kulusevski ‘outstanding’.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham planning for Pedro Porro insurance policy as Paratici spies another Serie A diamond

‘Ange would have loved that performance’

“What I liked about them [Spurs] in the second half is when they got their noses ahead they went and they went again,” he said. “They looked solid defensively, they didn’t look vulnerable until they actually went 4-1 [up] and took their foot off the gas.

“Ange would have loved that performance, that’s how he wants them to play. They had the flow of the full-backs, Udogie picked up lovely positions, Son came to life, Kulusevski was outstanding today. A 4-1 win in a London derby, a great day all round.”

When asked if it was a typical display from a Postecoglou team, ex-Spurs striker Crouch added: “Yeah it was. They shored it up second half defensively, they were giving up too many chances in the first half.

“They came out all guns blazing [in the second half], West Ham couldn’t control Kulusevski in that further role. It was a big call to take off Maddison at half time but it really worked, it freed up Kulusevski who was the best player on the pitch by a mile.”

Tottenham news: Villa raid, Richarlison update

Meanwhile, former Spurs scout Bryan King has discussed the club signing a quality new creative midfielder.

When asked about Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, King said: “We’re talking about a top-level player here. Who else are Spurs looking at? Who else could be available? It needs to be this standard of player, this quality of player.

“They can’t be messing around in the Championship. If they want to be big then they have got to look big.

“This is a talented player who can continue to develop under Postecoglou. Arsenal and Newcastle are mentioned, if Ramsey is to be sold, his agent will want a bidding war.”

While Ramsey could arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the future, Richarlison’s Spurs future is uncertain.

The striker returned from injury to feature against West Ham, but Postecoglou looks set to continue starting Dominic Solanke up front.

GiveMeSport claim that Spurs are planning to reintegrate Richarlison carefully with a view to selling him in the January transfer window.