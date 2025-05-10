Fabio Paratici has ‘recommended’ Tottenham appoint a history-making manager who has been ‘lined up’ by the club if they sack Ange Postecoglou, according to a report.

Paratici’s worldwide suspension from football stemming from alleged financial irregularities dating back to his time at Juventus will conclude in July. Paratici joined Tottenham as director of football in 2021 before the ban was handed down in 2023. However, he has continued to advise Spurs during his ban in an unofficial consultancy capacity.

Per the BBC, ‘machinations towards Paratici’s possible comeback are in motion’ and the expectation is the Italian will join incoming chief executive, Vinai Venkatesham, in Tottenham’s new-look hierarchy.

And according to the latest from talkSPORT, Paratici has already turned his attention to who should replace Postecoglou in the dugout if the Australian is relieved of his duties at season’s end.

Tottenham have endured a truly ghoulish domestic campaign, losing 19 of 35 matches in the Premier League. With the club’s focus now on the final of the Europa League it would not come as a surprise to see that tally of losses surge into the twenties.

Winning the Europa League would deliver Tottenham’s first major trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008. It would also secure entry into next year’s Champions League.

Defeat, however, would almost certainly spell the end for Postecoglou and per talkSPORT, Paratici believes Roberto De Zerbi should take the reins.

The headline read: ‘Roberto De Zerbi lined up for Premier League return – 12 months after Brighton exit.’

The report added: ‘Fabio Paratici has recommended Roberto De Zerbi to Tottenham Hotspur as a potential Ange Postecoglou replacement.’

History-maker De Zerbi open to Prem return

De Zerbi would certainly be an eye-catching appointment and through his two-year spell with Brighton, he boasts excellent Premier League experience.

In fact, De Zerbi made history on the south coast when guiding Brighton into Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

A spot in the Europa League was secured ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, an achievement De Zerbi described as “more prestigious than winning the Premier League with one of the big-six teams.”

The Italian left Brighton for a new chapter in France with Marseille last summer. Unsurprisingly, Ligue 1 powerhouse PSG have already wrapped up the league, though De Zerbi has positioned Marseille as best of the rest in second spot.

TEAMtalk previously reported Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraloa was among the favourites to succeed Postecoglou if the axe was swung.

talkSPORT echoed our reporting, claiming Iraola and not De Zerbi is actually the favoured choice of Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy.

But with Paratici seemingly poised to return in an official capacity and Venkatesham coming on board too, Levy may finally choose to delegate responsibility for these types of decisions to the hierarchy he’s helped assemble.

And encouragingly for Paratici, talkSPORT claimed De Zerbi is ‘open to a return to the Premier League’ after just a single season with Marseille.

