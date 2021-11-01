Tottenham have set the wheels in motion over appointing Antonio Conte as their next manager, and Fabio Paratici could be the key following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, according to a report.

Nuno was relived of his duties as Tottenham boss on Monday morning after just 10 league games in charge. The Portuguese always appeared to be fighting an uphill battle to win over both the club’s hierarchy and supporters.

Widespread reports throughout the summer suggested contact had been made with a plethora of other managers before Daniel Levy and Paratici finally settled on Nuno.

Tottenham received heavy boos from their home fans at various points during their 3-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday. And with Nuno seemingly at a loss at how to improve their fortunes, the axe was swung.

Now, the Telegraph claim summer target Antonio Conte is in the frame to take over. And in good news for Spurs fans, the presence of Paratici at the club could hold them in good stead.

The Telegraph state Tottenham have ‘made a fresh bid’ to find out whether Conte can be persuaded to return to management with Spurs. The serial-winning Italian has been without a job since leaving Inter Milan in the summer.

Conte has won league titles at each of his last three clubs (Juventus, Chelsea and Inter). He is known for generating immediate results and his experience in English football with Chelsea could help him hit the ground running.

The article notes that Conte was one of a number of candidates approached by Tottenham in the summer. But despite talks breaking down, Conte reportedly maintains a healthy relationship with Paratici from their time together at Juventus.

Tottenham to go back to square one Tottenham would be going back to where they started during the summer by sacking Nuno Espirito Santo, but it just might be their best option.

However, they acknowledge convincing Conte to take the reins in north London may be a difficult venture. The 52-year-old wants a club that can add trophies to his CV and Spurs have not lifted silverware since 2008.

Football Insider add their take to the developing situation. The online outlet reaffirm Spurs’ interest in Conte, and claim Paratici is ‘ready to offer a three-year contract’ to his fellow countryman.

The ball appears to firmly be in Conte’s court, though the Telegraph name five other managers in the mix if their Conte pursuit fails.

Paulo Fonseca, Graham Potter, Sergio Conceicao, Scott Parker and Mauricio Pochettino are all listed.

Klopp hails Tottenham managerial candidate

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given Graham Potter a huge endorsement after his Brighton side grabbed a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Potter has been mentioned as a contender for the England job in the future. And his credentials have been given a glowing report by Klopp. But there is a more pressing role to fill after Tottenham decided to call time on Nuno Espirito Santo’s four-month tenure.

Potter has been installed as one of the favourites by the bookies to get the Spurs job. Klopp believes he is more than capable of managing at a higher level.

“He definitely has all you need,” said Klopp when asked if Potter could coach at a higher level. He obviously has a clear idea about football and he is doing a brilliant job. And he has brought a clear identity to how he wants his teams to play. He is an innovator and is adventurous.

“He is an absolutely nice fella and his team mirrors his ability. I don’t want to talk the coach of Brighton away to some other clubs. But I think he should not worry about his future.”

READ MORE: Tottenham join German giants in race for contract rebel Ligue 1 ace