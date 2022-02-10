Mamadou Coulibaly has emerged onto the radar of Tottenham Hotspur because he fits both elements of a new transfer policy under Fabio Paratici, according to reports.

Paratici has now had two transfer windows at the helm as Tottenham’s managing director of football. In the summer, he signed Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal. Then, on deadline day in January, he added Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Italian’s influence is beginning to become more apparent for Antonio Conte’s team. But the club is still undergoing a transition and more changes will be made in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Paratici is planning to target two types of players for Tottenham in the summer. He is keen to add young talents, and players whose contract situations can be taken advantage of for shrewd deals.

One player who ticks both boxes is Mamadou Coulibaly. Just 17 years old, he is out of contract with Monaco at the end of the season.

The Ligue 1 side want to extend his deal, but are aware of rising interest from across Europe. Paris-born Coulibaly has been capped at under-18 level by France.

Tottenham could give him an adventure outside his home country, though, if they can put together a convincing contract.

The report does not name any of the other contenders for Coulibaly’s signature. A left-footed midfielder, he would be one for the future for Tottenham.

Spurs already looked towards Ligue 1 in the summer when they signed another midfield talent, Pape Matar Sarr, and loaned him straight back to Metz.

Now, Coulibaly could be the next to tread that path in the summer, as long as Monaco don’t tie him down for longer.

Tottenham target Champ duo as well as Mamadou Coulibaly

In addition, the Mail confirm recent reports that Tottenham are interested in Nottingham Forest pair Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson.

Right-back Spence is on loan at Forest from Middlesbrough, while midfielder Johnson has also been impressing as his teammate this season.

Paratici was reportedly making plans to scout them during Forest’s recent FA Cup win over Leicester City. Any signs he saw at the game will have been positive.

Aged 21 and 20 respectively, Spence and Johnson would fit in with Paratici’s plans to target players with potential for Tottenham. Both are believed to be in the final 18 months of their contracts; although, recent claims emerged that Boro have extended Spence’s deal.

Of course, there could still be scope for Spurs to spend big in the summer. But in general, Paratici will be aiming for shrewd signings.

And that may be a more successful avenue to go down after they missed out on big-money moves for the likes of Adama Traore and Luis Diaz in January. Those failures have put the spotlight more sharply on Paratici, for whom the honeymoon period is now over.

