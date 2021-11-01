Paratici makes feelings clear with statement as Nuno sacked by Tottenham

Tottenham have announced that they have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo following a poor run of form.

Saturday’s Premier League defeat at home to Manchester United proved to be the turning point. The result not only made it three defeats in four for the club, but gave the board major concerns.

Indeed, fans made their frustrations clear in the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They booed and shouted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ at the Portuguese coach.

As such, chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici held crisis talks over Nuno’s future on Sunday.

From there, Tottenham released a statement on Monday confirming Nuno’s departure, along with his coaching staff.

Paratici said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Tottenham are now looking for another manager only four months after appointing Nuno. He came in as Jose Mourinho’s successor, but his tactics have come under fire.

Tottenham to go back to square one Tottenham would be going back to where they started during the summer by sacking Nuno Espirito Santo, but it just might be their best option.

Spurs failed to register a single shot on target against Man Utd. The last time they did was over two hours of football ago, in the 44th minute of the defeat to West Ham.

Further reports on Monday morning revealed how some of Tottenham’s players fuelled the pressure on Nuno.

Tottenham eyeing Nuno successor

As for who could come in, Ryan Mason could become interim manager, like he did after Mourinho left north London.

For the long-term, however, Antonio Conte is a target. Spurs failed to convince him before they went for Nuno.

He said when revealing the reasons for the snub: “Even the top clubs I coached were never the favourites when I arrived.

“However, if there’s something that doesn’t convince me I prefer not to accept, regardless of the money.”

Paratici reportedly wants Conte at Tottenham and is trying again to lure the Italian, who has also had links with the Man Utd job of late.