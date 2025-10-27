Paratici masterminding record Tottenham move for €100m striker after Frank sours on Solanke

Thomas Frank ‘doesn’t fancy’ Dominic Solanke and wants a potent new striker, with reports also claiming Tottenham are weighing up a move for a €100m-rated frontman.

Solanke was Ange Postecoglou’s usual selection at striker when the 28-year-old was free from injury. Unfortunately for Solanke, ankle issues have sidelined him for much of Thomas Frank’s tenure so far and the Dane is not impressed.

According to Football Insider, Frank ‘doesn’t fancy’ Solanke. It was not made clear whether that’s because of his struggles with injury or whether he just doesn’t believe Solanke suits his system.

In any case, FI declared Frank wants a new striker signed and the latest from CaughtOffside is pointing towards Portugal.

They stated Tottenham – along with Arsenal, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest – are sizing up FC Porto’s Samu Agehowa. Of that quartet of clubs, it’s Spurs who are said to be the ‘most interested.’

Returning sporting director, Fabio Paratici, is understood to be a particularly keen admirer of Aghehowa who has scored 10 goals in 13 matches across all competitions this term.

Porto banking on release clause being met

Porto now own 100 percent of the player’s rights and through a release clause, are in a strong position to demand a gigantic fee.

Aghehowa’s release clause is set at €100m / £87m. Per the report, Porto are ‘adamant’ they won’t sell the striker for one euro less than that amount.

Tottenham’s interest in Aghehowa was previously reported by TEAMtalk back on September 30.

Our insider, Dean Jones, revealed Aghehowa was on Spurs’ radar as a plan B if unable to bring Harry Kane back to north London next summer.

Jones explained: “It is early days of the process, but insiders say Spurs’ recruitment vision is such that, if Kane does not make a dramatic comeback, the club would look to invest in a forward who still has their peak years ahead and can be moulded into a star with them.

“Samu [Aghehowa] combines raw pace and power with sharp finishing, and his development continues to be monitored.

“Talk of new investment arriving at Tottenham in 2026 has only heightened ambition behind the scenes, but club officials stress that this process of identifying future talent has been underway across this year.

“His progress in Porto has not gone unnoticed, and Spurs – as well as other top clubs around Europe – are keeping tabs on his rise.”

Latest Tottenham news – Semenyo / Konsa

In other news, it’s emerged Tottenham offered £50m for Antoine Semenyo over the summer, with both they and Manchester United seeing bids knocked back.

Semenyo ultimately signed a new contract with the Cherries and there’s now growing speculation he’ll wind up at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are understood to be closely monitoring Aston Villa and England centre-back, Ezri Konsa.

