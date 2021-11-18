Tottenham are considering a loan transfer approach in a bid to beat Arsenal to a deal for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, a report has claimed.

The attacker arrived in Turin with great promise following his early development in Italy. Moving from his native Sweden to Atalanta in 2017, he rose through the ranks there before moving to Parma on loan.

After half a season there, Juventus snapped Kulusevski up before allowing him to complete the season with Parma.

His debut season for Juve saw him play a key role and consequently feature for Sweden at Euro 2020. However, the change of manager from Andrea Pirlo to Massimiliano Allegri has not served his game time well.

As such, reports have claimed that Kulusevski is looking for a new challenge. In the Premier League, Arsenal and Tottenham look to be the main transfer contenders.

According to Calciomercato, Juve are not against him leaving and have set a €35million (£29million) price tag. Arsenal have reportedly had the idea of a swap deal rejected.

However, the report adds that the Turin club could sanction a loan deal for their winger. Tottenham are reportedly the stronger candidate for such a transfer formula.

Spurs’ managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, used to work at Juventus – for whom he helped sign Kulusevski.

Spurs' confidence over January signing of Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski Spurs have reported confidence over striking a deal in January for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, with more updates on Weston Mckennie and Gareth Bale.

As a result, he not only has contacts at the club but also ties to the player’s entourage.

For his part, Calciomercato adds that Kulusevski is ‘not happy’ and has already told his representatives that he wants to find a new club. Moving to the Premier League with Spurs could offer him a way to realise his potential as he remains only 21.

Meanwhile, Juventus reportedly have a plan to sign another Euro 2020 star if they lose their player.

Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard is supposedly in their sights as they consider a succession plan.

Kulusevski interest in Arsenal revealed

Speaking in 2019, though, Kulusevski revealed in a podcast that he grew up loving Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side have turned a corner and risen up the Premier League table following three defeats in three to start the season.

They have been helped by young talents Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, as well as the likes of Thomas Partey and Ben White.

Kulusevski would prove another exciting young addition to Arteta’s squad.