Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici has opened fresh talks with Antonio Conte amid doubt over Nuno Espirito Santo’s managerial future, according to a report.

Despite Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking the heat this week, the focus has now turned to Nuno’s future. Following a 3-0 win over Spurs, Solskjaer has brought himself some time at United.

But the defeat for Nuno made it only one win in four matches for Nuno’s Tottenham.

What’s more, the last time they registered a shot on target was over two hours of football ago.

As such, reports in Sunday’s newspapers revealed that Nuno is facing a battle to save his job. His next task is a Europa Conference League match, but the upcoming Premier League clash with Everton will prove more crucial.

The Sunday Telegraph added that Spurs want to give Nuno more time to turn the situation around.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, though, the situation is different. The Italian outlet claims that they have opened talks with former Inter manager Conte, who they wanted to appoint before bringing in Nuno.

Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, opened up on his reason for snubbing Tottenham in June.

He said: “Even the top clubs I coached were never the favourites when I arrived. However, if there’s something that doesn’t convince me I prefer not to accept, regardless of the money.”

United have also reportedly opened initial talks with Conte, amid doubt over Solskjaer’s future. The Red Devils have given him three games to save his job and he passed the first test on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Tuttomercatoweb claims that Paratici has a ‘strong’ feeling for appointing Conte.

What’s more, both sides could reach an agreement ‘in the next few hours’.

Nuno slams poor Tottenham performance

Speaking after the 3-0 defeat to Man Utd, Nuno admitted his side were never good enough to win.

“Poor performance. Not too many words. We didn’t play good. United were stronger than us,” he said.

“We conceded in poor ways, lost balls, allowed counter-attacks. We couldn’t break them. They were organised.

“The last pass was never there, the finish was never there. Bad performance.”

Spurs’ defeat left them eighth in the Premier League table.