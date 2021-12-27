Tottenham are reportedly closing in on a huge £59million double raid on Juventus in January, with Fabio Paratici looking to complete deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie.

A report from Calciomercato claims that McKennie and Kulusevski are expected to leave Juve and that Antonio Conte wants both players to bolster his squad in the New Year. While the links to the duo are not exactly new, it would appear that the chances of them actually signing have intensified.

Calcio reports that each player will command a fee of around €35million. That would mean an overall fee of around £59m for Daniel Levy to green light for the highly-rated duo.

USA star McKennie has been a target for clubs in England for some time, while Kulusevski is also wanted by Arsenal in January.

Conte is looking to strengthen his squad despite winning 14 points from an available 18 in his first six games in charge.

McKennie would bolster Conte’s engine room, where AC Milan’s Franck Kessie also remains a target. As for Kulusevski, the Swede offers plenty of pace and the ability to play several attacking positions.

However, should Spurs complete the transfer of both players they could then miss out on their top striker target.

Vlahovic a Juve target

Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic has been on Paratici’s radar ever since the Italian joined the club last summer.

The prolific Serb is one of the hottest properties in European football, with several clubs chasing him. And one of those clubs is Juventus.

Indeed, Calcio adds that the funds generated from selling McKennie and Kulusevski will go towards landing Vlahovic.

That leaves Tottenham in a bit of a Catch-22 situation. It could be argued that signing a back-up for Harry Kane is more important than strengthening areas of the squad that are already well-stocked.

But judging by the report from Italy, a deal with Juventus for two of their first-teamers is close to being done.

Dutch champions serious about Tottenham man

Meanwhile, Tottenham have a fight on their hands, as Eredivisie champions Ajax are ‘really serious’ about landing Steven Bergwijn in January.

Tottenham signed Bergwijn from Ajax’s title rivals PSV Eindhoven in January 2020. Despite showing glimpses of quality, the Dutchman has never really found the form he achieved in the Netherlands.

Indeed, he had 26 goal contributions from 33 league games for PSV in the 2018-19 season. However, his tally for Tottenham last season was one goal and four assists in 21 Premier League appearances despite starting almost half of those games.

Given Bergwijn has failed to reach the heights he previously has, speculation about a move comes naturally. Indeed, it was recently reported that the winger was unhappy at Spurs.

What’s more, multiple Dutch outlets have reported that Ajax have contacted Spurs about a move, per Sport Witness.

The report states that Ajax are ‘really serious’ about completing a deal for Bergwijn.

However, Spurs boss Antonio Conte has claimed the winger is ‘totally involved’ at the club.

What’s more, Bergwijn was impressive when called upon in Spurs’ League Cup victory against West Ham recently. The Dutchman’s goalscoring performance showed he still has a lot to offer at the club.

As such, it may be tough for Ajax to poach the 24-year-old from Spurs.

Bergwijn is under contract until 2025, so the north London club do not have to succumb to a low offer. Indeed, a deal could be a pricy one, should Ajax continue their pursuit.

READ MORE: Newcastle make surprising U-turn in pursuit of Tottenham star Conte could axe