Tottenham must act fast if they are to secure the free agent signing of Lorenzo Insigne after a report revealed the Italian’s head has been turned by a surprise offer.

The 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract in Naples. Napoli are understood to be keen on tying him down to fresh terms. But at present, there remains a gap in how far each side will compromise on the financial end.

A report from Italian outlet Calciomercato has shed light on the situation.

They state negotiations between Napoli and Insigne are ‘at a standstill.’ The issue stems from the wages each side are seeking.

Napoli are stated to be willing to offer €3.5m-a-year over the course of four years. Add-ons would also be included, though Insigne sees things differently.

He is reportedly wanting €5m-per-year – also with bonuses attached.

That discrepancy has opened the door for suitors to strike a deal and both Tottenham and Inter Milan are confirmed as interested parties.

Conte ‘tracking’ Insigne, but MLS lure appeals

ESPN acknowledged Spurs’ interest in Insigne on December 23. Antonio Conte was stated to be ‘tracking’ the Napoli forward.

Given his status as an impending free agent next summer, Insigne will be free to speak to overseas suitors on January 1. At that point, he can then negotiate a pre-contract agreement.

However, Calciomercato’s article states a surprise offer from MLS has caught Insigne’s eye.

Canadian side Toronto FC are reportedly willing to go above and beyond with an offer of €7m-per-year.

Insigne is said to be ‘fascinated’ by the thought of becoming a leading light in MLS. As well as the obvious financial reward, he could be lured in by what playing in North America could do for his ‘image’.

Whether Tottenham would be willing to match Toronto’s financial package, only time will tell. But for now, it appears Fabio Paratici is up against it if he wishes to bring Insigne to north London.

Long-term Harry Kane plans revealed

Meanwhile, Harry Kane is “untouchable” at Tottenham just six months after the striker was actively looking for an exit at the club.

The England striker returned to the club after Euro 2020 intent on leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A move to Manchester City looked likely with Sergio Aguero leaving for Barcelona. Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy stood firm in his desire to retain Kane. Indeed, in the face of his £150m asking price, City reportedly tried all manner of offers.

They ranged from a straight £100m bid to a plethora of raised offers, which included a chance to sign some unwanted City stars.

But on August 25, the speculation was put to bed by Kane himself.

That was good news for Spurs fans, but the latest coming from the club is even better. As respected journalist Fabrizio Romano says “the relationship between Harry Kane and Antonio Conte is ‘more than good’.”

The ‘staying at Tottenham this summer’ had left plenty of questions over Kane’s long-term future. But new boss Antonio Conte made it clear immediately that Kane “was the centre of his project”.

And Romano has tweeted that Kane is “untouchable” and any hopes City had of returning will be dismissed.

