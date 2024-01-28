Tottenham have reportedly made contact with Serie A side Atalanta over a move for their outstanding defensive midfielder Ederson as former sporting director Fabio Paratici continues to have an influence in north London.

The Italian was forced to officially resign as the club’s leading transfer chief following his 30-month worldwide FIFA ban from all footballing activities.

However, Paratici remains an advisor and played a key role in securing deals for the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

The 51-year-old’s unofficial role is on a consultancy basis, meaning he can still play a small part in the club’s transfer pursuits.

Chief Football Officer Scott Munn currently oversees Tottenham‘s recruitment, with new technical director Johan Lange assuming a similar role to that of Paratici’s former post.

Signing a new midfielder before the February 1 transfer deadline remains on the agenda for Ange Postecoglou, especially if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg moves on – as has been anticipated.

Stand-in Chelsea skipper Conor Gallagher has been the club’s top target for the whole of January, despite the player’s reluctance to leave.

The Stamford Bridge outfit continue to have PSR concerns that may force them to cash in on either Gallagher or Armando Broja, who has already seen a bid from Fulham rejected.

Atalanta star remains on Tottenham radar

However, given that Paratici’s expertise remains all things Serie A, it’s Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson Silva who remains another target.

A report from Corriere Torino has shared an update on their fondness for the Brazilian star.

According to the Italian news outlet, Paratici has personally recommended Ederson to Spurs and an approach has been made for him.

Juventus are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old, who’s been a key player for Atalanta, so Tottenham will have their work cut out to get him on board.

The South American is among Atalanta’s best-performing players this season and, despite the fact he is more defensive-minded, Ederson has still chipped in with six goals this season.

And former Atalanta striker German Denis even went as far as to call Ederson the club’s “most important player” right now.

Denis told Corriere di Bergamo: “He is the most important player, the one who can never be missing among the starters.

“I like this year a lot, he has improved and does a lot of work in midfield, both in the defensive and offensive phases. Muriel? Lucho is the second player I like the most because when he is in shape he turns the game around, he has great quality shots and intuitions, he is fun.”

The report does not state, however, whether Tottenham will move for Ederson in the closing days of the January window or wait until the summer.

Transfermarkt currently values the player at €27million (£23m), although Atalanta would almost certainly demand more than that if it’s an English club bidding for his signature.

Meanwhile, Tottenham return to action on Wednesday evening when they host Brentford in the Premier League.

