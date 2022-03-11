Tottenham targeted as PSG respond to Champions League humbling with major raid

PSG have reacted to their latest Champions League disappointment by ‘making contact’ with a Tottenham figure essential to their revival plans.

The Champions League continues to elude PSG despite boasting some of the world’s greatest players in recent times. The addition of Lionel Messi to a forward line already containing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was viewed as the final piece of their European puzzle.

However, it was a similar story on Wednesday night when PSG folded once again when surrendering a two-goal aggregate lead to Real Madrid.

It was the latest in a growing trend of Champions League mishaps for the French giants. Few will forget the four-goal advantage they let slip against Barcelona in 2017 that saw the Spaniards plunder three goals in the final seven minutes.

And in direct response to their latest disappointment, Get Italian Football News report a Tottenham swoop is in their sights.

Citing TuttoMercatoWeb editor Marco Conterio, the outlet reveal PSG have ‘made contact’ with Spurs’ Director of Football, Fabio Paratici.

Leonardo to carry the can

The club are reportedly ready to axe Leonardo who currently occupies Paratici’s role in Paris. That stems from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly believing their latest humiliation had its roots in ‘poor decision-making’ in the transfer market.

And taking one look at PSG’s summer recruits would suggest Al-Khelaifi has a point.

Messi looks lost in France while Gianluigi Donnarumma made a crucial error to gift Karim Benzema the goal that sparked Real’s fight-back.

Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of being sacked After crashing out of the Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino is under massive pressure at PSG.

Sergio Ramos has barely played amid persistent injuries, while Georginio Wijnaldum is woefully out of favour.

Danilo Pereira, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes have all bedded in well, but that trio weren’t enough to guide PSG to Champions League glory.

As such, PSG’s top brass have sounded out Paratici. They want to ascertain whether he’d be open to leaving Tottenham after just one year.

Bringing Paratici on board was seen as a major coup for Spurs last year. Along with Antonio Conte, the Italian pair will be instrumental if Spurs are to ascend beyond just challenging for fourth spot.

The article acknowledges any Paratici move is at a ‘very early stage’. However, the chance to operate with a far higher budget in Paris could appeal to the Italian.

Tottenham have pathway to Valencia transfer

Meanwhile, Tottenham and West Ham are both plotting a move to sign Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler for different reasons this summer, and a report revealed a potential Spurs edge.

Soler has developed into a fine all-around midfielder and Valencia could struggle to retain his services beyond the summer. That’s because the four-times capped Spain international will see his current contract expire in 2023. As yet, there is no speculation a renewal is on the horizon.

That could see Valencia decide to cash in at season’s end with the club reportedly ‘very worried’ about his long-term future.

Tottenham and West Ham are mentioned across two Sport Witness reports. The pair would reportedly like to sign Soler for very different reasons.

Firstly, West Ham could be facing up to a future without Declan Rice. Rice has talked openly about wanting to play in Europe’s top competitions. The Hammers are currently labouring in their quest to finish fourth.

From Spurs’ perspective, a Soler signing would be more of a luxury, rather than a necessity. Tottenham added Rodrigo Bentancur to their ranks in January to play alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. However, the depth beyond that pair is of dubious quality.

Soler is described as ‘fitting the profile’ of the midfielders Antonio Conte likes to sign. What’s more, Spurs could hold a unique edge through their relationship with Valencia.

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is currently on loan at Valencia. Gil has shone in the early going and the article notes he’s a player Valencia ‘would like to keep’. That desire could aid Tottenham with a potential swap or cash-plus-player deal an avenue that could be explored.

READ MORE: Coach confirms Tottenham talent will be subject of transfer deliberation – but not yet