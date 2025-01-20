Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of signing a top-quality defender in the January transfer window are still alive, with a report suggesting that Manchester United may not have it all their way as Chelsea’s stance on a potential deal has also been revealed.

Spurs are having a terrible season. The North London club have lost five of their last six Premier League games and are now closer to the bottom three than the top four. Tottenham have conceded 35 goals in 22 league matches, seven more than Everton, who are four points behind them and in danger of getting relegated to the Championship.

While Destiny Udogie is a very good left-back, his injury issues have been a cause for concern at Tottenham, who also have Ben Davies out of contract in the summer of 2025 and linked with a January move to Leeds United.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new left-back and have been heavily linked with Patrick Dorgu. Blessed with speed and ability to go forward at will, the Denmark international is a very dynamic and explosive left-back who has scored three goals and given one assist in 22 matches in all competitions this season.

While recent reports indicated that Manchester United are closing in on a deal for the Lecce left-back, GiveMeSport are reporting that Tottenham are still in the race for the 20-year-old.

The report has claimed that Man Utd are “ facing stiff competition for Dorgu’s services” from Premier League rivals Tottenham, who have “looked at pouncing”.

The Red Devils believe that despite Lecce asking for more than £34m, they can get a deal done for closer to £21m.

Encouragingly for Man Utd – and this will come as a blow for Tottenham – Dorgu is keen on a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Chelsea another threat for Tottenham in Dorgu race

Man United are not the only club that Tottenham will have to convince Dorgu not to join in January if they are to win his prized signature.

GiveMeSport has reported that Spurs’ London and Premier League rivals Chelsea are also keen on a deal for the Danish youngster, who is able to play as a left wing-back too and scored two goals and gave one assist in 34 appearances last season.

Like Tottenham, Chelsea are also looking for a new left-back and have been impressed with Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez.

However, with Bournemouth looking for more than £40m for the 21-year-old Hungary international, Chelsea have turned their attention towards Dorgu.

As things stand, it is Man Utd who are pressing ahead the most with a move for Dorgu, which means that Tottenham and Chelsea will have to step up their pursuit of the left-back if they are to win the race for his signature before the January transfer window closes.

Latest Tottenham news: Delap move, Postecoglou future

Dorgu is not the only player that Tottenham are keen on signing in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Spurs are interested in bringing Liam Delap to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month as well.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Tottenham are considering making a bid for the Ipswich Town striker in January.

Spurs are keen on adding a new striker to their squad, as the North London club are determined to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

Another striker on the radar of Spurs for a potential January move is Evann Guessand. TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham scouts have been tracking the Nice forward and have been hugely impressed with him.

Nice are willing to cash in on Guessand and will consider offers of around £20m for the 23-year-old Ivory Coast international forward, who has scored nine goals and given five assists in 26 matches in all competitions this season.

While Tottenham are working behind the scenes to bring in new players, they are also planning for life beyond Ange Postecoglou.

Head coach Postecoglou has come under pressure following Tottenham’s woeful results this season. Spurs are only eight points above the Premier League bottom three, with chances of a top-four finish looking slim.

TEAMtalk understands that while Spurs head coach Postecoglou retains the backing of chairman Daniel Levy, the North London club are “doing their due diligence in case they need to make a managerial change”.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Edin Terzic, Andoni Iraola and Thomas Frank are being looked at by the Tottenham hierarchy as potential candidates.

IN FOCUS – How long do you think it’ll be before Tottenham sack Ange Postecoglou?