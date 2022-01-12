Villarreal and Spain star Pau Torres has made a new admission about Tottenham’s interest in him during the summer.

Torres had a great season in 2020-21, helping Villarreal to win their first ever major trophy. They beat Manchester United on penalties to lift the Europa League title.

Torres had a busy summer, too, representing Spain at Euro 2020 before their agonising semi-final defeat to eventual champions Italy.

He also played at the Olympic Games as Spain went one step further. They reached the final in Tokyo but lost to Brazil in extra time.

The centre-back remains a vital part of the Villarreal setup. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season and even scored in the recent La Liga matches against Levante and Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal have reportedly put a £65million price tag on Torres’ head, amid links with a Premier League move.

Hugo Lloris backed to get new contract at Spurs Hugo Lloris has been back by Antonio Conte to get a new contract at Tottenham as manager puts faith in goalkeeper

He spoke about Spurs back in September, while also revealing his desire to remain at boyhood club Villarreal.

During a new interview, as relayed by Sport Witness, Torres states the north London side sent him a significant contract offer.

Recounting a conversation with his agent, the 24-year-old said: “There’s Tottenham, do you want to go? There’s this money, do we want it?”

Seven Premier League players who need a January move, with Man Utd duo heading the list

I stayed where I am happy – Torres

When asked for the exact wages which were put to him, Torres added: “More than what I earn now, as I play for my hometown team, which few players do.

“We play in the Champions League. That was my dream this year, so I decided to stay where I am happy.”

Spurs seem to have moved on from Torres and are now targeting Stefan de Vrij to improve their defence.

The Netherlands international is at a ‘standstill’ over a new Inter Milan contract, giving Spurs hope in their transfer pursuit.

Tottenham urged to stay clear of Wolves man

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side have been told to sign Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey instead of Adama Traore.

Traore’s move from Wolves to Spurs is ‘looking likely’, according to The Telegraph reporter Matt Law. Conte plans to use him as a right wing-back, should the transfer go ahead.

But pundit Noel Whelan thinks 21-year-old Lamptey is the better option. During an interview with Football Insider, Whelan said: “I think Lamptey would definitely make more sense than Traore, that’s for sure.

“Defending isn’t exactly Traore’s strong suit, especially 1-on-1 defending. Yes, he’s got power. Yes, he’s got pace. But defending is an art and something which takes time to perfect.

“It’s an interesting scenario that he could play wing-back for Conte, but many wingers have been converted and failed before. You have to have something about you defensively.

“Lamptey is a much better fit, he’s the one. He’s a natural wing-back. That’s his role, and he’s been taught that ever since he was a boy.”

READ MORE: La Liga club still baffled at summer Tottenham raid as Conte persuades Levy over replacement – report